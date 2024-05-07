Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 37

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Crowder Softball —

Crowder Softball went up to Jefferson College and walked away as Region 16 Champions.

They defeated Jefferson College, 4-2, in the championship game to advance to the NJCAA Midwest District Championships.

Play #2: Grant Houchin & Hagen Ginger (Seneca Junior Infielders) —

Facing off against East Newton, the game was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the 7th. Seneca’s Grant Houchin laid down a bunt, the throw to first was overthrown and Hagen Ginger sprinted home to score to game winning run to walk it off and Seneca won the game 4-3.

Play #3: Landon Grigg (Crowder Sophomore Right-Handed Pitcher —

Crowder Pitcher Landon Grigg had a dominant day on the mound against Metropolitan Community College when he went; 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 strikeouts.

Crowder dominated and went on to win 11-0. They then came back on Saturday to win 16-4 to advance to the Region 16 Tournament.

Play #4: Avery Johnson (Frontenac Junior Pitcher) —

In a big state crossover matchup, Frontenac’s Avery Johnson shut down the undefeated Diamond Lady Wildcats going 5 innings pitched and struck out 7 batters.

Frontenac won the game via run rule, 10-0.

Play #5: Kaden Clouse (Seneca Junior Outfielder) —

In their game against East Newton, on high fly ball to left field, Seneca’s Kaden Clouse came sprinting in to make a great diving catch.

