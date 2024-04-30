Advertisement
Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 36

Chaz Wright
·2 min read

JOPLIN, Mo – After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Pitt State Softball 

The #9 Pitt State Softball team swept #5 UCO (10-2, 5-2) and earned a share of the MIAA Title sharing it with #12 Rogers State.

They are the Co-MIAA Champions. Pitt State wins their first MIAA Championship for the first time since 1994. They also surpassed and clinched their best record and wins in a season (49).

Play #2: Jack Roberts (Pitt State Redshirt Senior Wide Receiver) 

In what was their final spring practice of the year, Quarterback Chad Dodson threw a back shoulder throw to Roberts who made a ridiculously circus catch to haul it in for the great pitch and catch.

Play #3: Luke Beverlin (Webb City Junior Pitcher) 

Webb City’s Luke Beverlin had a dominant night on the mound against Carl Junction.

He pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters as the Cardinals earned the big COC win and defeated the Bulldogs, 5-0

Play #4: Hailey Ediger (Columbus Junior Pitcher) 

Columbus pitcher Hailey Ediger had a massive game against St. Mary’s-Colgan where she pitched 7 innings, only allowed three hits and two runs and finished with 13 strikeouts.

The Lady Titans held on for the win in game one, 5-2 and then won game two, 14-3 to pick up the sweep.

Play #5: Drew Sherwood (Seneca Sophomore Pitcher) 

Drew Sherwood was on the mound for Seneca against McDonald County and it was his world and the Mustangs were stuck living in it.

Sherwood went; 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER and 8 strikeouts.

Seneca went on to win the game via run rule, 10-0.

