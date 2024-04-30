Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 36

JOPLIN, Mo – After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Pitt State Softball —

The #9 Pitt State Softball team swept #5 UCO (10-2, 5-2) and earned a share of the MIAA Title sharing it with #12 Rogers State.

They are the Co-MIAA Champions. Pitt State wins their first MIAA Championship for the first time since 1994. They also surpassed and clinched their best record and wins in a season (49).

Play #2: Jack Roberts (Pitt State Redshirt Senior Wide Receiver) —

In what was their final spring practice of the year, Quarterback Chad Dodson threw a back shoulder throw to Roberts who made a ridiculously circus catch to haul it in for the great pitch and catch.

Play #3: Luke Beverlin (Webb City Junior Pitcher) —

Webb City’s Luke Beverlin had a dominant night on the mound against Carl Junction.

He pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters as the Cardinals earned the big COC win and defeated the Bulldogs, 5-0

Play #4: Hailey Ediger (Columbus Junior Pitcher) —

Columbus pitcher Hailey Ediger had a massive game against St. Mary’s-Colgan where she pitched 7 innings, only allowed three hits and two runs and finished with 13 strikeouts.

The Lady Titans held on for the win in game one, 5-2 and then won game two, 14-3 to pick up the sweep.

Play #5: Drew Sherwood (Seneca Sophomore Pitcher) —

Drew Sherwood was on the mound for Seneca against McDonald County and it was his world and the Mustangs were stuck living in it.

Sherwood went; 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER and 8 strikeouts.

Seneca went on to win the game via run rule, 10-0.

