Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 44

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Webb City’s Trae Turner —

Webb City’s Trae Turner made a key steal with just seconds remaining in the game against Carl Junction. With the score tied at 33, the rising junior was able to intercept a pass and drive right to the hoop for the game winning layup to win the game 35-33.

Play #2: Joplin Outlaws Dominate Home Series Against Piney Woods —

The Joplin Outlaws would dominate in their two game home series against Piney Woods. Joplin would score a combined 31 runs in both games, winning game one 16-5, and game two 15-5.

Play #3: Joplin’s Josh Munoz & CJ Cepicky Double Steal —

At number three, Joplin’s Josh Munoz and CJ Cepicky would both steal a base at the same time. Munoz would steal second, and Cepicky would make the tricky trek home to add another run to the score for the Outlaws. Joplin would end up winning the game 16-5.

Play #4: Missouri Southern’s Lily Allman Competes in Women’s Amateur Golf Championship —

Missouri Southern’s Lily Allman competed in the Missouri Women’s Amateur Golf Championship last week. Allman would finish in the top 3rd of her opponents in a very competitive tournament in Springfield.

Play #5: Webb City’s Eli Pace with Strong Performance in Back to Back Games —

Webb City’s Eli Pace would have a strong performance in back-to-back games against both Carl Junction and Carthage on Tuesday. Webb would drop the first game, but end up winning the second game against Carl Junction 35-33.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.