Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 40

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Pitt State Men & Women’s Track & Field —

The Pitt State Men & Women’s Track & Field team are your 2024 Outdoor National Champions.

They were crowned National Champs in Emporia at the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The women scored 100 team points and won their first outdoor title since 2016. The men won their third straight outdoor title.

Play #2: Diamond Lady Wildcats Softball —

After being down, 5-3, at one point and going to extra innings, the Diamond Lady Wildcats defeated Kennett, 8-5, in 8 innings to win the Class 2 State Softball Championship.

They won their second state title in three years and capped off their incredible season with a 38-1 overall record.

Play #3: Frontenac Lady Raider Softball —

The Frontenac Lady Raiders defeated Silver Lake, 3-0, to win the 2024 Class 3A State Softball Championship.

Frontenac won their second state title in three years, their 4th title since 2016, and finished their season with a 28-2 overall record.

Play #4: Webb City’s Andrew Young & Cohen Epler (Webb City Junior Outfielder & Infielder —

In the district title game against Carl Junction, Webb City’s Andrew Young caught a fly ball in centerfield, then fired a throw to Cohen Epler who stepped on second base for the double to secure the win.

Webb City defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1, and won the Class 5 District 7 Championship for the third consecutive year.

Play #5: Diamond’s Grace Frazier & Lauren Turner (Senior Catcher & Junior Infielder) —

In the Class 2 State Championship game, Diamond Catcher Grace Frazier fired a throw down to second where Lauren Turner was waiting to tag the runner stealing second and tagged her out.

Diamond got out of the inning providing a big spark for their team late in the game.

