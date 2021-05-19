Top 5 Plays from Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury
Top 5 Plays from Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/18/2021
Top 5 Plays from Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/18/2021
Sabrina Ionescu scoresa triple-double as she tallied a season-high 26 points, along with a career-high 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Liberty as they defeated the Lynx, 86-75.
The USA TODAY Network explored Circa's Stadium Swim for a front-seat look at a Friday by the pool as people are coming out of isolation.
Mac Jones' Patriots education is officially underway, and we have video footage of the rookie quarterback taking some of his first practice reps with New England.
Referees used hand-held stopwatches and video replay to determine whether Diana Taurasi fired off her shot before time expired.
Britain's Daily Telegraph this month detailed a renewed Saudi Arabian-led plan to create a breakaway rival circuit, with players offered between $30 million-$100 million to take part. The U.S. PGA Tour has threatened members with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join the breakaway, while four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said the SGL was nothing more than a "money grab". Westwood, however, said that at the point he was at in his career he would tempted to join.
There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.
Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, but never made it back up to the NBA.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
Terrifying laser-guided machines are advancing on to the fairways this week and the mortals are desperately mobilising. Who will prevail in this fight to the death and which side will golfing cyborg Bryson DeChambeau be on? It is easy to dive deep into hyperbole as the 103rd US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course becomes the first big-time professional tournament to permit distance-measuring devices, but there is no mistaking the sense of unease in the caddies' lounge as Thursday’s first round approaches. That much has been obvious since the PGA of America announced in February that it would allow rangefinders - during actual rounds, as well as on practice days when they are now standard - so becoming the first major body in the sport to do so. The reason? To speed up play. Though the Rules of Golf have given the lasers the green light to be utilised since 2006, a local rule was also invoked which gave organisers the right to ban the gadgets. And everyone has - the main Tours, all the majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup. Until now. One small step for man. One 185.25-yard step for mankind. The caddies are not seeing the funny side. When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Billy Foster, the much-loved looper for Severiano Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, and now Matt Fitzpatrick, waved away the subject. “Waste of time, not interested,” he replied. Mark Fulcher, Francesco Molinari’s caddie, sounded similarly indifferent. “Let’s see if it does speed up play, eh?” he said. The theory is that with more information at their disposal, the pros this week will be slower, not quicker, to decide on their shots. And the hope is that when it is realised that rounds are taking even longer, the rangefinders will be exterminated almost as soon as they emerged. Yet the alarm on the official websites tell a different story. The Caddie Network, which represents the PGA Tour Caddie Association, pointed Telegraph Sport to an article it has posted with a range of views from its members, the majority of which are negative.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.
Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.
“What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”
Thomas and Johnson have low odds that are more reflective of their name recognition than the way they've played recently.
The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Could Beneil Dariush be the first man to challenge newly minted UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira? He sees the path.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
Now that it is behind us, there was nothing easy about the 2020-21 NBA regular season, especially for those participating in every game.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.