Top 5 Plays from Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.