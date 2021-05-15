Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies agreed on Friday to a $9 million settlement with two intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. The lawyers for former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies James Locklear and Kenneth Sealey agreed in federal court to the settlement with Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, who will split the settlement between them, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. County Attorney Rob Davis said in an email to the newspaper that the insurance companies that cover the sheriff's office will pay the settlement.