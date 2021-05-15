Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/14/2021
Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/14/2021
The 2021 theme is “Women Leading the Change” and the show’s honorees are all Black women. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, groundbreaking journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, health equality advocate Dr. Ala Stanford, Walgreen’s CEO Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Martha’s Table CEO Kim Ford and reparations advocate Robin Rue Simmons will all receive recognition for their accomplishments.
Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies agreed on Friday to a $9 million settlement with two intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. The lawyers for former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies James Locklear and Kenneth Sealey agreed in federal court to the settlement with Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, who will split the settlement between them, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. County Attorney Rob Davis said in an email to the newspaper that the insurance companies that cover the sheriff's office will pay the settlement.
You like chaos? Consistency? The underdogs? The 'role players'? Here's who to root for based on characteristics like that and what you should know about their leaders.
Top 5 Plays from Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings, 05/14/2021
Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106 on Friday night. Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points as the Grizzlies won their fifth straight.
Top 5 Plays from New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 05/14/2021
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/14/2021
The UFC heavyweight division will move on with or without Jon Jones, according to promotion president Dana White.
Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.
Dolphins welcome former Miami Hurricane to rookie minicamp for tryout
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future, Packers coach Matt LaFleur should consider readying another QB to start.
Former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin is trying out as a tight end with New York Giants.
Former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle was an active participant in the Dolphins' rookie minicamp today. he also signed his rookie contract ...