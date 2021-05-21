Top 5 Plays from Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Thursday night. Seattle (2-1) had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half.
That's ten straight wins over Minnesota for the Storm.
Steph Curry got a little nostalgic on the bench ...
So how many fraudulent voters did Kobach’s dragnet find during his eight-year tenure in office? Just nine.
Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
So much for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.
"Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.
Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.
The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)
Pro tip: Don't slow down across the finish line when the cars behind you are going 220 mph.
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
For just a moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship once more.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.