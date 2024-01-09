Top 5 plays in Michigan’s win over Washington for CFP title
Relive the key plays from the Wolverines 34-13 win over the Huskies in Michigan’s first national championship since 1997.
Relive the key plays from the Wolverines 34-13 win over the Huskies in Michigan’s first national championship since 1997.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Saints just added a new, bitter chapter to their rivalry with the Falcons.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders through a couple of different lenses.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings is set to expire in March, which will potentially end his six-year tenure with the franchise.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jared Greenberg from NBATV and TNT to talk about Bob Myers leaving for the NFL, Draymond Green considering retirement and more.