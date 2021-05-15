Top 5 Plays from Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

The White House's courtship of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin continued Thursday as the moderate Democrat joined first lady Jill Biden on a visit to West Virginia, days after he met with President Joe Biden. Manchin said his Monday meeting with the president at the White House on the infrastructure proposal was productive, but he has expressed concerns about the $2.3 trillion price tag. “The president and I had a very, very good meeting,” Manchin said Thursday.