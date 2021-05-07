Top 5 Plays from Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm
Top 5 Plays from Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, 10/04/2020
Top 5 Plays from Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, 10/04/2020
James has been recovering from a high ankle sprain and last played on May 2. He returned to the lineup on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings after missing 20 games before he was sidelined again after two games.
Kayla Harrison seems to see right through Dana White's recent comments questioning her ability to compete with UFC talent.
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
MODENA, Italy (Reuters) -Australian Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory but one of the main GC favourites Mikel Landa's race is over after a crash-hit climax to stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. Lotto Soudal rider Ewan surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place. Italian Alessandro De Marchi held on to the leader's pink jersey, having taken it on Tuesday.
The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.
Urban Meyer said coaches raved about Tim Tebow's ball skills.
My name is Akshay too.
The aftermath of an unforgettable win over Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record crowd in Texas confirms Canelo Alvarez’s status as the best in boxing at the moment
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
Alexander Gustafsson appears poised to make another run at UFC prominence.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Oliveira meets Michael Chandler on Saturday at UFC 262 in Houston for the lightweight title vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.
Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.
The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer overturned penalties Wednesday issued to the JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet team after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Roger Werner, the final appeals officer, heard and considered the organization’s appeal, overruling the disqualification that stemmed from the No. 9 car’s failure to pass post-race technical inspection. […]
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.