Top 5 Plays from Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun
Top 5 Plays from Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, 05/23/2021
Sabrina Ionescu finishes with 19 points and 12 assists and Betnijah Laney adds 20 as the Liberty pull out a win on the road over the Sky.
Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
Liverpool and Chelsea secured the final two Champions League qualification spots on a thrilling last day of the Premier League season, with Leicester missing out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish on Sunday. Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa didn't prove critical because Leicester conceded three late goals to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham and stay in fifth place.
Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.
To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round
This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.
Utah's 55 regular-season and preseason wins added up to full rides for 55 five in-state students.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.
Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.
The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
Tyler Reddick topped the leaderboard in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, earning the Busch Pole at 92.363 mph in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Right behind him was Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 92.293 mph. MORE: Race lineup | COTA race weekend photos […]