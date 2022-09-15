Top 5 plays from Georgia Bulldogs during NFL Week 1
Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL got off to a strong start in Week 1 action. Numerous players made their NFL rookie debut including 2022 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.
Several Georgia Bulldogs had big performances to open the season. Roquan Smith had nine tackles as the Chicago Bears got a big win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown in Kansas City’s Week 1 win over Arizona. However, neither one of these players made our list top five plays.
What Georgia football players made the best plays during Week 1?
No. 5 Isaiah McKenzie scores touchdown
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made up for a mistake he made earlier in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. McKenzie found the end zone as the Bills started the season 1-0.
First TD of the year for @_IsaiahMcKenzie 😎
📺: #BUFvsLAR on NBC#GoDawgs | #DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/rHxHOsls1N
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 9, 2022
No. 4 Tae Crowder's huge hit on Derrick Henry
The New York Giants got off to a 1-0 start thanks in part to linebacker Tae Crowder. The former Georgia standout delivered a big hit to powerful Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Derrick Henry just experienced what it's usually like being hit by Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/ImITHAsJEN
— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 11, 2022
No. 3 Tyson Campbell's interception
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyson Campbell intercepted his third career pass against Washington. The second-year cornerback is poised for a big season.
A thing of beauty!@tysoncampbell_ jumps the route for his first pick of the year.#JAXvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/FvEEc625RM
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022
No. 2 D'Andre Swift breaks off long run
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift broke a couple of tackles on a long run during the first quarter. Swift finished with 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
🏃♂️💨#PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/BYjJ6YP818
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022
No. 1 Travon Walker's interception
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft had an incredible debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Travon Walker recorded an interception and a sack for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars lost to the Commanders.
.@44Ytw stole this ball right outta the air!! 😱 @Jaguars
📺: #JAXvsWAS on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mY4ew2vyFN pic.twitter.com/qPsDoJXD2q
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022