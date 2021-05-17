Top 5 Plays from Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
Top 5 Plays from Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/16/2021
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes. "I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round of 16 match he won in a tiebreak in the decider. Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.
Chris Weidman is making progress after a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261.
In the final days of the NBA regular season, good luck figuring out motivation.
Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
This is what it's all about.
Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.
CHICAGO (AP) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the second seed.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.