Top 5 Plays from Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever
Top 5 Plays from Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever, 05/19/2021
Real estate developer Ted Segal is near an agreement to purchase Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo FC for about $400 million, according to multiple people familiar with the transaction. Segal, founder and president of EJS Group, is buying the team from majority owner Gabriel Brener, one of a small number of Latino owners in major […]
Supporting recommendations from the Pac-12 Council, the Conference’s CEO Group approved a number of measures. . .
The New York Red Bulls are emblematic of a growing youth movement in Major League Soccer. The team has one of the most talked-about young players in the league in 17-year-old Caden Clark. The native Minnesotan has three goals already this season for the Red Bulls.
Indiana and Illinois were among the top five states with the highest Black homicide victimization rates in 2018, according to a new study by the Violence Policy Center.
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
As Ramirez has gone on to professional boxing success, it's the people he once worked side-by-side with in the fields who have become his source of inspiration.
Georges St-Pierre would have loved the opportunity to box one of his favorite fighters.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.
The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.