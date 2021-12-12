Top 5 plays of Bryce Young’s Heisman season

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young made history last night as the Tide’s first-ever quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

It also marked the first time that Alabama players brought home the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons.

Now that Young has won the award, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the top five plays of Young’s Heisman Trophy-winning season.

94-yard bomb to Jameson Williams vs. Miami

It's too easy for Alabama right now. Bryce Young to Jameson Williams for a 94-yard TD. Miami has no answer for the Crimson Tide offense today. 🎥 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Hqi0nfj8IE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2021

2-pt conversion to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Dime dropping on the Georgia Bulldogs

Bryce Young opens the second half with a DIME to Jameson Williams 🎯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/JVLK5SNSEF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

The pitch

Last second heroics at Jordan-Hare

Young has taken the college football world by storm having just started a total of 13 games for the Tide. Young has at least one more season to play in Tuscaloosa and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he was back in the running next year for the Heisman.

