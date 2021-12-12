Top 5 plays of Bryce Young’s Heisman season
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young made history last night as the Tide’s first-ever quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.
It also marked the first time that Alabama players brought home the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons.
Now that Young has won the award, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the top five plays of Young’s Heisman Trophy-winning season.
94-yard bomb to Jameson Williams vs. Miami
It's too easy for Alabama right now.
Bryce Young to Jameson Williams for a 94-yard TD. Miami has no answer for the Crimson Tide offense today.
🎥 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Hqi0nfj8IE
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2021
2-pt conversion to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl
Bryce Young hits John Metchie III in the fourth OT as Alabama (-1400) ESCAPES Auburn…
🏈 BET COLLEGE FOOTBALL ▶️ https://t.co/1ZPKm93qbQ
#BAMAvsAUB #RollTide #WarEagle #SEC #IronBowl #CFB #NCAAF #GamblingTwitter
— BetUS College Football (@BetUS_CollegeFB) November 28, 2021
Dime dropping on the Georgia Bulldogs
Bryce Young opens the second half with a DIME to Jameson Williams 🎯
(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/JVLK5SNSEF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021
The pitch
Look at the flicka da wrist. 😤@_bryce_young
pic.twitter.com/E9TLDmnyfZ
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2021
Last second heroics at Jordan-Hare
Good morning to everyone, ESPECIALLY JaCorey Brooks!!! @c7_brooks #RollTide pic.twitter.com/7UB4JPIqPO
— Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) November 28, 2021
Young has taken the college football world by storm having just started a total of 13 games for the Tide. Young has at least one more season to play in Tuscaloosa and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he was back in the running next year for the Heisman.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
