Top 5 players to watch during 2021-22 college basketball season
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through five players that you should keep an eye on throughout this college basketball season.
Heidi Planck will have been missing three weeks come Sunday. Jason Sugarman, an executive at the company where she is a financial controller, is accused of defrauding Native American tribes out of $43 million.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) There are times this season where Jaren Jackson Jr. has not played up to what is expected. Jackson had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth quarter Memphis burst. In that final frame, the Grizzlies forward made all three of his shots - all of them 3-point attempts -- grabbed five rebounds and had a block.
The first wave of coronavirus vaccines for children is expected to arrive in the state within nine days, health officials said.
Kansas State vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.
A month into the season, there was a lot of discussion about bowl games happening in Madison, Wisconsin and Piscataway, New Jersey, and it wasn't the same. Wisconsin had lost three of its first four games and there was concern the Badgers' run of 19 straight bowl berths might be coming to an end. In early October, Scarlet Knights fans were dreaming wildly about a first bowl berth since 2014.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was excited to be back at practice, skipping ahead of his teammates during warmup runs and slapping low-fives with them. Sam Darnold was on the field too for a short period of time, although the team's starting quarterback was “extremely limited” and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to coach Matt Rhule. McCaffrey was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday and the team has 21 days to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.
The college basketball season is less than a week away.
Assist of the Night: Zach Lavine - November 3, 2021
The Tar Heels expect a high-scoring affair against Wake Forest on Saturday and believe they are up for the challenge offensively.
Kyle Neubeck: Rivers doesn't go into detail on Tobias Harris' situation but says, "He's doing okay, not great." Says he's not one of the guys who have contracted COVID with little-to-no symptoms Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on ...
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through five teams that you should keep an eye on throughout this college basketball season.
With capacity crowds now allowed back in the building, Krzyzewski and his ninth-ranked Blue Devils play No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 9 in the 12th annual Champions Classic. The opening-night doubleheader tips off with No. 3 Kansas facing Michigan State - the four powerhouse programs have combined for 18 national championships. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski announced in June his plans to retire after the upcoming season.
Those that clung to the narrative that Georgia sports teams were cursed could be seeing that turned on its head. First the Braves? Next Georgia football?
The first installment of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday, and to no surprise, Alabama finds itself squarely in the playoff picture. The Crimson Tide sits at No. 2 in the initial rankings behind No.
Baseball fans were divided during the recently concluded World Series. Some rooted for Dusty Baker, the Houston manager, a wildly popular figure in the game and others rooted for Freddie Freeman, an equally popular star for Atlanta.
Dave Aranda remembers being a broke young coach watching bootleg tapes of Gary Patterson to learn how he taught and ran his defenses. When Aranda and 14th-ranked Baylor play Saturday at TCU, it will be the first time since 1997 that Patterson won't be on the sideline during a Horned Frogs game. “My heart breaks for him,” said Aranda, in his second season as Baylor’s head coach after winning a national title as defensive coordinator at LSU.
THE GAME Returning to a sold-out Mackey Arena, Purdue hosts the University of Indianapolis for its one and only exhibition game of the 2021-2022 season. THE PARTICULARS Date: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020Time: 7 p.
The Detroit Tigers didn't wait long to make a splash, as general manager Al Avila traded for Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart.