Top 5 players to watch during 2021-22 college basketball season

Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was excited to be back at practice, skipping ahead of his teammates during warmup runs and slapping low-fives with them. Sam Darnold was on the field too for a short period of time, although the team's starting quarterback was “extremely limited” and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to coach Matt Rhule. McCaffrey was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday and the team has 21 days to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.