Top 5 Pac-12 men's basketball plays of the week (Feb. 1-6)
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from Feb. 1-Feb. 6.
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from Feb. 1-Feb. 6.
The Indiana Pacers are trading two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package that will include second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
An up-to-date look at all the NBA trades leading into the Thursday trade deadline? Will Ben Simmons be moved? Will James Harden remain in Brooklyn?
The NBA trade deadline fires have officially been stoked and stuff is going down, which is both bad and good news for the trade-hungry Sixers. By Adam Hermann
USA skier Nina O’Brien revealed she had multiple leg fractures after crashing toward the end of her Olympic giant slalom run on Monday.
"We want to move forward, we want to put last year and the last couple years in the past," Allen said.
Sacramento and Indiana teamed up on a six-player trade between two squads sitting at 13th place in their respective conferences.
Eileen Gu is competing for China despite growing up in the United States. Now the Olympic gold medalist is caught in the middle of a tense geopolitical chess match.
As Daryl Morey looks for every option available to improve the Sixers around Joel Embiid, one possible solution could involve trading one of the team's best players. By Adam Hermann
Josh Richardson is drawing serious interest ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it appears two teams have discussed potential deals with the Celtics for the veteran wing.
Here are four teams that Ben Simmons could land on after the trade deadline.
The Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a trade that will send New York Knicks target CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Portland reportedly dealt its star guard to New Orleans in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and draft compensation.
Mike McDaniel getting the Dolphins coaching job led to some questioning if he was indeed biracial as he says. McDaniel doesn't owe an explanation.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has remained in regular communication with James and Davis to discuss potential trades as the deadline approaches, sources told ESPN, keeping up the standard operating ...
One ESPN analyst thinks Vikings more likely to trade Cousins instead of extending him.
Five women were disqualified from the mixed team ski jumping event for wearing outfits that were too loose-fitting at the Beijing Games. The skiers were dumbfounded.
After the Splash Brothers closed out the Thunder to extend the Warriors' winning streak to nine, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Monday night.
Dean Spanos made a mistake uprooting his team from San Diego, where he had a chance to make the Bolts a truly international franchise The Chargers have a beautiful new home in Los Angeles but it’s questionable whether they should be there in the first place. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Amid the sound and fury of the Brian Flores lawsuit, you may have forgotten that the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. As challenging as it is to pick a winner between the Cin
The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter
With the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Lakers and Clippers are actively seeking to make some moves. L.A. Times NBA reporters weigh their options.