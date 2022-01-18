Top 5 Pac-12 men's basketball plays of the week (Jan. 10-17)
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays of the week (Jan. 10-17).
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
Shams Charania: Nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has retired from basketball and his lawsuit from career-ending injuries via car accident in January 2020 has been settled for a substantial amount. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz ...
Reaves earned high praise from James after playing a key role in helping the Lakers to a win over the Jazz.
The Sixers' most bold trade idea yet would need to involve a team willing to take on huge money, but apparently at least one franchise has thought about the idea. By Adam Hermann
The final four in the NFC is set: the Packers, Buccaneers, Rams and 49ers. Let's break down the field.
A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the Cardinals-Rams wild-card playoff game.
The Dallas Cowboys lose in the “most Mike McCarthy way” possible.
That's one great teammate.
Who are the Warriors? We have 39 games to find out.
“The perks of being a Cowboy ruin some players and it’s clear,” Bryant said on social media after his former team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.
Quarterback Kyler Murray lamented the fact that the Cardinals weren’t “competitive” in Monday night’s loss to the Rams. But a significant part of why that happened was Los Angeles’ relentless defensive performance. Murray was sacked twice and hit five times. But he was rarely able to get his feet set and deliver accurate passes — [more]
Since the Rockets control Brooklyn’s first-round draft picks through 2027, any uncertainty with the future of James Harden is an important development.
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
Remember when Hunter Henry embraced Mac Jones at the end of the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills? Today he revealed the message he had for the rookie QB in that moment.
Cam Akers wished Budda Baker well after the game, clarifying that he didn't know Baker was hurt after their scary collision.
What do you think of the projected seven-team divisions?