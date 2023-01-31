Top 5 overcovered Super Bowl Headlines of all time 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager share the Top 5 overcovered Super Bowl headlines.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager share the Top 5 overcovered Super Bowl headlines.
Despite suffering a hyperextended elbow, Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII. By Dave Zangaro
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job. Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third [more]
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Pratt's outburst was out of line with the otherwise united Bengals front in support of Ossai on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
At a time when, once again, there’s talk of Tom Brady potentially (and finally) joining the 49ers, anything Brady has to say about the team he grew up rooting for becomes very relevant. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady addressed the 49ers’ predicament against the Eagles, given the injuries to their [more]
Pat Mahomes Sr., got in on the fun
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship.
While the near-$45 million in cap space is good, the Giants will certainly look to add more. They have the means to do that, too.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.