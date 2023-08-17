Who are the top 5 offensive backs in Livingston County football in 2023?

When doing top-five lists for football position groups in Livingston County, I’ve always lumped together quarterbacks and running backs under the category of “offensive backs.”

I would love to break out separate lists for quarterbacks and running backs, but who wants to be the fifth-ranked quarterback in a county with only five football teams?

Hence, the tradition of going with offensive backs.

There is returning experience at the quarterback position, but not as much at running back after the graduation of two-time 1,000-yard rusher Joey Mattord of Hartland and 2022 county Offensive Player of the Year Carson Shrader of Brighton.

Following are the top five offensive backs in Livingston County entering the 2023 season:

Brighton quarterback Grant Hetherton can cause problems for defenses with his arm and his legs.

1. Grant Hetherton, Brighton, Sr.

Hetherton had the ability to be a three-year starter, but played the last two years behind Colin McKernan, who is now at Division II Hillsdale College.

Even though he was the backup, Hetherton is hardly a stranger to playing in key moments. He had two starts last season, both victories, and played more than one half in two other games after McKernan was injured.

Hetherton has the ability to impact a game with his arm and his legs. He ran 34 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season, having a long scoring run against Novi called back by a penalty. He was 39-for-65 for 580 yards, four touchdowns and two picks.

“I’m excited to see him get out there and play and do some of those things,” Brighton coach Brian Lemons said. “The confidence I see in him is at an all-time high; I don’t see that changing. He’s a very competitive kid. He’s going to go out there and try to win every game with his feet or his arm. I like that competitiveness.”

Howell's Levi Curtin is the leading returning rusher in Livingston County after running for 523 yards in 2022.

2. Levi Curtin, Howell, Sr.

Curtin played running back as a sophomore two years ago, starting in a first-round playoff game against Grand Blanc, before moving to quarterback last season.

He is back at running back this year where his bruising running style fits in nicely with the way the Highlanders prefer to move the ball.

Curtin is the top returning rusher in the county, ranking fourth last season with 523 yards on 91 carries. He scored seven touchdowns.

“He could do a lot of different things for us,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said. “He’s definitely going to be an integral part of the offense touching the ball. Levi’s gonna play running back. Levi went out to wide receiver in 7-on-7 this summer and was one of our best wideouts. He’s never been to a wide receiver session in his life and he was still one of our best wideouts. That’s a testament to his athleticism, and we’re going to try to put that on display.”

Hartland's James Butzier threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

3. James Butzier, Hartland, Sr.

Butzier is back for his second season as Hartland’s starter.

He had the fewest pass attempts among the four county quarterbacks who started at least seven games last season, going 49-for-92 for 686 yards and six touchdowns. Butzier is expected to throw the ball more following the graduation of Mattord, who had 191 carries.

Butzier is also tough to bring down, a testament to his wrestling background. He bounced off three tacklers to score on a 21-yard run against Livonia Stevenson in Week 9.

“Everybody has a pretty good feel for James,” Hartland coach Thomas Stevenson said. “He’s confident he’s going to be able to lead those guys, who believe in him. He’s put in a lot of time with our new quarterback coach. His mechanics are good and his decision-making is good. He’s going to be a big threat on the ground more so than last year.”

Justin Jones enters 2023 as Howell's No. 1 quarterback after being one of three starters in 2022.

4. Justin Jones, Howell, Jr.

Jones was part of a three-man battle for the quarterback position last season, starting three games at midseason after injuries to Curtin and Dru Taylor.

Jones doesn’t have to look over his shoulder this season as the undisputed starting quarterback for the Highlanders. Taylor graduated and Curtin has moved to running back.

Not shy about giving or receiving punishment, Jones can be a workhorse runner from the quarterback position. He ran 72 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns last season, while going 12-for-29 for 218 yards as a passer.

“You’ve got to have a guy who wants to be the guy,” Lewis said. “Justin wants to be the guy. He doesn’t shy away from leadership. He doesn’t shy away from accountability. He’s a 4.0 in the classroom. He’s a kid who’s doing a lot of the right things.”

Carter Gregg will take over at running back for Brighton after playing receiver and returning kicks in 2022.

5. Carter Gregg, Brighton, Sr.

Gregg is expected to move into the starting running back position after the graduation of Shrader and a season-ending injury to junior Nate Stark.

Gregg was a slot receiver and the Bulldogs’ main kick returner last season. He ran 13 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 20 yards.

“He’s got great feet, above-average hands,” Lemons said. “He’ll fill that role very well.”

