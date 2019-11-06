Top 5 NFL prospects at WR, regardless of class

Over the next two weeks, Rivals national analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney will break down the top-five pro prospects at each position regardless of class. Today, we look at running backs:

MORE: Top 5 QB prospects | RB prospects

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Xdif8x7e3qjvnv0slkie

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Jeudy committed to Alabama over his other favorites: Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee. The five-star was another example of the Crimson Tide’s success in pilfering elite talent from South Florida.

Performance: Jeudy had a breakout season as a sophomore with 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as Alabama went to the national title game. So far this year, Jeudy has 52 receptions for 682 yards and eight scores heading into this weekend’s huge matchup against LSU.

Comparison: Rakim Jarrett

Farrell’s take: This may seem like an odd comparison to some because people think Jeudy is much bigger, but he really isn’t. In fact, Jarrett is thicker and stronger than Jeudy at the same stage but doesn’t have the same explosion. But that doesn’t mean that Jeudy can’t run because he can — with the best of them. Jarrett could have a similar career if he puts it all together.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



Recruiting: The top-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama during his recruiting cycle, Ross committed to Clemson over the Crimson Tide and Auburn.

Story continues

Performance: Ross had a superb freshman season and helped lead Clemson to the national title as he caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He is once again one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets with 36 catches for 444 yards and five scores so far this season as the Tigers remain undefeated.

Comparison: Julian Fleming

Farrell’s take: Ross was thinner and more angular coming out of high school, but both are tall, big receivers who snatch the ball away from opponents and can make difficult catches look easy. Ross and Fleming but have exceptional ball skills.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

Read More