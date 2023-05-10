Top 5 NFL games featuring Georgia Bulldogs

Across the NFL, there are currently 55 Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters. Georgia is coming off two outstanding NFL drafts, where the Dawgs have had the most total players selected of any school.

Consequently, there are a ton of Georgia Bulldogs to watch in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most former Bulldogs of any team in the league following their aggressive draft.

What five NFL games featuring Georgia Bulldogs are we looking forward to the most during the 2023 NFL season?

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker make the leap in 2023? Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is a great game if you like watching Georgia defenders in the NFL. Jacksonville’s Travon Walker and Tyson Campbell are both projected to start in 2023. They’ll face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Defensively, the Ravens were a different beast after they acquired Roquan Smith and last season. Baltimore also figures to utilize the services of former Georgia Bulldogs Nick Moore and Ben Cleveland in 2023.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants and Eagles play each other twice, so you could watch either game between the two. Philadelphia has the most former Georgia Bulldogs of any team in the NFL with six. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Nolan Smith will compose a strong Eagles’ front seven. Additionally, Philadelphia traded for D’Andre Swift and added Kelee Ringo via the draft.

The New York Giants continue to rely on left tackle Andrew Thomas, who will play several of his old teammates, in the the trenches. Azeez Ojulari and Lawrence Cager could also carve out significant roles for the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia travels to Kansas City in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. If that does not get you excited, then maybe the seven former Georgia Bulldogs expected to be playing in the game will. Philadelphia and Kansas City both enter the season as two of the NFL’s top teams.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

George Pickens, Darnell Washington, and Broderick Jones all could be featured in a major role for the Pittsburgh offense this season. Pittsburgh’s offensive trio of Bulldogs will face a trio of former first round picks on the Green Bay defense in Eric Stokes, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (five) and Philadelphia Eagles (six) are the two teams with the most former Georgia players of any team in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won Super Bowl 56, but Philadelphia looks like the new kings of the NFC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire