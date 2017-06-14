Top 5 NFC teams who can dethrone the Falcons

Hefe: Harris is a senator from my state. I'd rather the seat be left empty than have such an ignorant person occupy it. I want a man in the seat. Why? Not because I have a problem with women (I don't), but because we haven't had a male senator from California since the 1980's. I don't feel my interests are represented, especially by Harris, who couldn't give a dam about anyone other than women and people of color. No, I don't have a problem with them having representation, but shouldn't I have some as well? Don't tell me she represents me when none of the issues I care about are on her agenda.