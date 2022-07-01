Top 5 most surprising breakout seasons 'GMFB'
NFL Media's Peter Schrager reveals the top five most surprising breakout seasons in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Sean McVay probably got a lot of texts after the Rams' Super Bowl win, but one of the best was from Jared Goff
Top 5 schools the Big Ten might go after now that it grabbed USC and UCLA?
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? And you thought the Big Ten was just going to let the SEC have all the fun. Pac-12 insider of insiders Jon Wilner shook up the world with his tweet that the Big Ten was going to expand with USC and UCLA - or, at least, ...
Realignment happens for one reason. Just follow the money generated by top regular-season college football games on TV.
Watson's hearing is over. Some interesting information on next steps, timeline and what was presented. Reportedly, the NFL did not present any evidence of "violence, threat, force or coercion":
There are at least two cornerbacks that left a strong impression on Jefferson.
The Deshaun Watson hearing is over. Three days of testimony and argument have concluded. Per a source with knowledge of the proceedings, some relevant information appears below. First, the NFL interviewed 12 women who are making allegations against the Browns quarterback. Five cases became the focal point of the league’s presentation. Second, the NFL’s case [more]
If Oregon and a couple of other Pac-12 schools join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, it becomes a bonafide mega-conference. Here's how that might look.
Where could the Big Ten go from here? And how will the other conferences, including the SEC, respond?
Predicting what the future of college athletics will look like. How would you feel about this?
On one hand, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had 24 different women accuse him in civil court of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. On the other hand, Watson was never charged with a crime. In the middle resides the NFL. Because the Watson case has become the first one to be processed under the [more]
Local high school recruits react with shock to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
The PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because LIV participation.
USC and UCLA's decision to join the Big Ten in 2024 will make a significant impact in the college sports world. Here's a breakdown of what the move means.
Just like that the Pac-12 and ACC moved closer to the AAC and Mountain West than the Big Ten and SEC. And they can't blame anybody but themselves.
Miles Bridges turned himself into L.A. authorities on domestic abuse charges Wednesday. On Friday, his wife shared photos and video of their son.
We are one step closer to a two-conference college football league.
A standout performance against first-round pick Jermaine Johnson lured the Packers to Zach Tom, the team's fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Gary Payton II reportedly finalizing a three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers is a massive loss for the entire Warriors organization.
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series