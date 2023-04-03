Top 5 moments of Sean Clifford’s Penn State career

When history looks back at the career of Sean Clifford at Penn State, there will be some conversation as to what exactly the legacy of the six-year quarterback is or should be. Penn State did not win a or even play for a Big Ten title during Clifford’s time at Penn State, the majority of which saw him as the team’s starting quarterback. Nor did Penn State participate in the College Football Playoff. The record against Ohio State was without a win, and there were ups and downs against Michigan.

But on the other hand, Clifford was in charge of the offense for two victories in New Years Six bowl games and he benefitted from so much time playing that he essentially rewrote the Penn State record book. Was he the best quarterback to come to or through Penn State? No. Others have been more skilled or accomplished in the school’s history, but it is unwise to dismiss the toughness, both mentally and physically, Clifford had at Penn State.

Here is a look back at five of the best moments from Sean Clifford’s career at Penn State.

First career pass attempt is good for six against Pitt

Sean Clifford made his Penn State debut in mop-up duty in a road blowout against the Pitt Panthers. Already up 44-6 late in the fourth quarter, Clifford took advantage of his first chance to step on the field for the Nittany Lions and unloaded a 34-yard touchdown pass on his first career pass attempt.

Going 2-0 against Auburn

Penn State played a fun home-and-home series with Auburn during Sean Clifford’s time at Penn State, and Clifford managed to go 2-0 against the Tigers of the SEC. That started with a home victory in 2021 that saw Clifford pass for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-20 victory that went down to the wire in Beaver Stadium in 2021, and it wrapped with Clifford leading a much more prepared Penn State squad for a blowout down south in 2022.

Right from the start, Clifford showed just how tough he is by taking the hit of the game right from Penn State’s first offensive series, only to bounce back and lead the Nittany Lions in a 41-12 drubbing that cleared out Jordan-Hare Stadium in the second half.

After taking that hit, Clifford capped a 75-yard touchdown drive on the following possession with a seven-yard run to give Penn State a 7-3 lead. Penn State never trailed the rest of the afternoon. He also earned the respect of the defender who leveled him.

401 passing yards vs. Villanova

There was never a doubt Penn State would come out on top of a 2021 home game against Villanova, a very good FCS program, but it was a question of just how long the starters would have to play. For the time Sean Clifford was on the field against the Wildcats, he certainly made the most of it.

Clifford became just the second player in Penn State history to pass for at least 400 yards in a single game, joining Christian Hackenberg in that exclusive category in the school’s record books. Clifford had two touchdown passes of 52 yards each to Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, an 83-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Washington to help build a 31-3 lead before the end of the third quarter.

Clifford owns the no. 2 and no. 4 all-time single-game passing records in school history, falling two yards shy of a 400-yard performance in 2019 against Maryland.

Game-winning drive vs. Purdue to open 2022 season

A year after opening the season with a gutsy road victory at Wisconsin, Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions were in another tough battle on the road against a Big Ten West contender to start the season and prevailed. In a back-and-forth game from start to finish, Penn State and Purdue delivered a truly entertaining game to kickoff the 2022 Big Ten season on a Thursday night.

Down 31-28 with 2:22 to play, Clifford orchestrated a masterful game-winning drive with the poise you expect from a sixth-year senior. Shades of Trace McSorley’s game-winning drive on the road against Iowa, although with a little more time to spare, Clifford delivered the Nittany Lions a well-earned win against a team that would go on to play for a Big Ten championship later in the season.

Curtain call at the Rose Bowl

Penn State didn’t play for a Big Ten championship and they didn’t sniff the College Football Playoff. But with a pair of Big Ten teams in the playoff with Ohio State and Big Ten champion Michigan leaving the Big Ten’s spot in the Rose Bowl vacant, Penn State was next in line. And there would be no more fitting end to the career of Clifford than going out a winner in Pasadena.

Clifford passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in leading Penn State to a 35-21 victory over Pac-12 champion Utah for the second Rose Bowl victory in Penn State history, joining the 1994 team that topped Oregon in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete an undefeated season. With Penn State having an opportunity to play with a cushion, James Franklin found the right moment to give Sean Clifford a well-earned curtain call from the fans and his teammates one final time.

Clifford was named the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl.

