🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

We are well and truly in the thick of the Major League Soccer season, and the goals are flowing. Let's take a look at some of the best strikes from the weekend that was.

5. Federico Bernardeschi vs Montréal

Scoring against your bitter rivals is always a sweet feeling, but putting a stunner into the roof of the net in a 5-1 thrashing almost feels greedy!

Federico Bernardeschi picked his spot and buried it! 🎯#RivalryWeek by @continentaltire pic.twitter.com/Fa9NNqKA1X — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 18, 2024

The concentration, the contact, the accuracy, the power — its incredible this goal only comes in at number four.

Austin and Sporting KC treated us to one of the games of the weekend, but Davis' screamer into the top corner was the standout goal.

ABSOLUTE SCREAMER FROM JAKE DAVIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/HrkcvsXgq3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2024

2. Leo Campana vs D.C. United

Late winners are starting to become a trend for Inter Miami, but this time it wasn't one of the Barça boys who pulled off a stunning strike to snatch all three points at the death.

LEO CAMPANA! WHAT A HIT!



Miami take the lead in stoppage time. pic.twitter.com/S3oblhlNy5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2024

It was merely consolation in the end as New York Red Bulls ran out losers in the Hudson River Derby, but Cameron Harper's screamer that went in off the crossbar will go down in the memory banks.

Which was your favorite goal of the weekend? Did we miss any?