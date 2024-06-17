🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

We finally had a full slate of Major League Soccer games after a short a lull, and the weekend did not disappoint when it came to stunning goals.

Let's take a look at some of the best.

5. Cole Bassett vs Austin FC

It's a wonder how the net even stayed intact after such a ferocious hit from Bassett!

Cole Bassett from right outside the box to give Colorado the lead!



📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/6aQB8ThL9U pic.twitter.com/NG4ABMCPPU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 16, 2024

Bouanga hasn't featured much in this series throughout this campaign as his strike partner, Mateusz Bogusz, tends to score the bangers. But a highlight reel solo goal will always make our list.

The control of an over-hit pass plus the emphatic finish into the roof of the net — take a bow, Julian!

No stopping this one from Julian Gressel. 💥 pic.twitter.com/lMwHkUtb8Y — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 16, 2024

Scoring goals as a youngster is always a special moment, but putting a long-range curler into the top-corner as a teenager, now that's a moment Buck will never forget.

Noel Buck take a bow son! Absolute banger top bins 🤯



📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/SNsF3Yqeij pic.twitter.com/24UYdS0QC3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 15, 2024

We stay in the northeast for our number one goal from the weekend, though it was the Whitecaps who scored it this time around. Ryan Gauld saw Buck's early strike and decided he would top the youngster with a long-range bomb his own.

Ryan Gauld from the parking lot WHAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MwTbAnEvyb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 16, 2024

Which was your favorite strike of the weekend that was in MLS?