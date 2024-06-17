Advertisement

🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

adam booker
·2 min read
We finally had a full slate of Major League Soccer games after a short a lull, and the weekend did not disappoint when it came to stunning goals.

Let's take a look at some of the best.

5. Cole Bassett vs Austin FC

It's a wonder how the net even stayed intact after such a ferocious hit from Bassett!

4. Denis Bouanga vs Orlando City

Bouanga hasn't featured much in this series throughout this campaign as his strike partner, Mateusz Bogusz, tends to score the bangers. But a highlight reel solo goal will always make our list.

3. Julian Gressel vs Philadelphia Union

The control of an over-hit pass plus the emphatic finish into the roof of the net — take a bow, Julian!

2. Noel Buck vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Scoring goals as a youngster is always a special moment, but putting a long-range curler into the top-corner as a teenager, now that's a moment Buck will never forget.

1. Ryan Gauld vs New England Revolution

We stay in the northeast for our number one goal from the weekend, though it was the Whitecaps who scored it this time around. Ryan Gauld saw Buck's early strike and decided he would top the youngster with a long-range bomb his own.

Which was your favorite strike of the weekend that was in MLS?