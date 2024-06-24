🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

After another weekend of dramatic MLS action, we’re here to pick through some of the best goals from around the league.

Let’s get into it.

5. Cameron Harper vs Toronto

They don’t all have to be rockets into the top-corner. We love a few step-overs and a delicate finish from time to time!

Terrific skill and finish from Cameron Harper. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CfJOLN5s1E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2024

The former Watford man is on a tear once again this season, and this superb free-kick capped off an impressive hat-trick at the weekend.

Set piece perfection from Cucho to complete the hat trick! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XiHQv4LQK5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2024

3. Elias Manoel vs Toronto

We’ll head back to Harrison as Elias Manoel showed up Cameron Harper with a ferocious hit into the roof of the net.

The lightning may have stopped, but Elias Manoel is still bringing the thunder. ⚡️ 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/SKVem25ycF pic.twitter.com/g9a3CoMDev — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2024

You don’t see them all that much anymore, but Mateusz Bogusz brought back the diving-header in style over the weekend as LAFC thumped their Californian rivals.

Diving header from Mateusz Bogusz! 💥 Sergi Palencia drops a dime and Bogusz has his fourth goal in six games for @LAFC. pic.twitter.com/KVDkwVk5ca — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2024

Torres has been on fire since not receiving a call-up to Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad for the 2024 Copa América. It looks like he took his frustrations out on the ball against Chicago on Saturday.

Facu Torres, have a night! 😱 pic.twitter.com/lqwPDZVd43 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2024

Which goal from the MLS weekend was your favorite? Let us know down below.