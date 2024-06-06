Top 5 Matches 2023/24

Third place, qualification for next season's Champions League and the Coppa Italia placed in the trophy cabinet: these were the most important objectives achieved by Juventus this 2023/2024 campaign.

There are significant steps in the journey that has just ended, and we have tried to compile a list of the five matches played by the Bianconeri, culminating in a beautiful Wednesday evening in Rome.

Let's re-live the best matches again, together.

5. Milan 0-1 Juventus | 22 October 2023

The Old Lady visits the Rossoneri in Matchday 9 of this season's Serie A, facing a Milan side with Scudetto ambitions. San Siro summoned more than 75,000 spectators, the atmosphere reminiscent of historic challenges between the two teams. The first half was well-balanced: Szczesny denied Giroud in the early satges, while Juve responded with attempts by Rabiot and Kostic, both of which failed to find the mark. The game changed just before half-time when Thiaw illegally denied Kean in front of goal, the referee handing him a red card as Milan were reduced to 10 men. In the second half, the Bianconeri pressed and in the 61st minute they broke the deadlock: Locatelli's shot from 25 yards out was deflected past Mirante, making it 0-1 to Juventus with a goal from a former Rossonero. Pioli's team tried to react, but it was the Bianconeri who had the chance to double the lead through Vlahovic, who had to chances thwarted by Mirante. The full-time whistle sounded soon after: a narrow victory for Juve, who became aware of their strengths, having conquered the Meazza.

4. Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus | 5 November 2023

Another fascinating encounter took place at the home of La Viola. The Bianconeri headed into the match on the back of three consecutive league victories, determined to remain within touching distance of Inter, who already appeared to be running away with the title. The fire in the players' eyes was there from the start: in the 10th minute, Kostic flew down the left and squared the ball for Miretti, who slotted home past Terracciano. The Tuscan reaction was not long in coming, with the most dangerous coming from Nico Gonzalez with two attempts that were saved by an excellent Szczesny. The Bianconeri took no risks and led heading into the break. In the second half, Kean picked up a ball and played it through to Chiesa, who tried to hit the target, but in his way was Terracciano. With confidence and organisation Juve held on, defusing the attempts of Italiano's team and holding out until the final whistle. At the Franchi Stadium it ended 0-1, with the Bianconeri finding themselves just one point adrift of Inter after a hard-fought win.

3. Monza 1-2 Juventus | 1 December 2023

After a draw at the Allianz Stadium against Inter, Juventus visited Raffaele Palladino's Monza, a well-drilled and talented team. The Bianconeri, who were on a solid run of form, displayed their usual courageous approach. A few minutes passed and Cambiaso was brought down inside the opponent's area, resulting in a penalty. Vlahovic steps up, but Di Gregorio saves twice and postpones (only for a blink of an eye) the Bianconeri's advantage. From the resulting corner, Nicolussi Caviglia finds the head of Rabiot, who finds the back of the net and hands Juve the lead. Following the opener, the Bianconeri continued to press hard on the accelerator and, again from a corner, came close to doubling the lead through Gatti. In the second half the match was played on equal terms: Palladino's charges tried to raise their game, but the Juve fort held up without any problems until the 90th minute. In the 92nd minute precisely, Carboni was on hand to equalise for the hosts, with the U-Power Stadium exploding with joy - a joy, however, that would soon turn to anguish. Juve threw themselves forward after the re-start: Rabiot broke through from the right, finding Gatti who at the second attempt, fired home the eventual match-winner, and with it, an outpouring of Bianconeri emotion. Fino alla fine!

2. Salernitana 1-2 Juventus | 7 January 2024

After facing and beating Salernitana 6-1 in the Coppa Italia a few days earlier, Juventus faced the very same opponents in the league, with the Campania side eager to avenge the thrashing they had suffered during the week. The first half was dominated by the hosts, who eventually took the lead through Maggiore six minutes before the break. Juve were a different side in the second half, their momentum aided by the sending off of Maggiore, leaving the hosts in ten. Thirteen minutes after the red card, Weah's treacherous ball from the right was dispatched into the goal by Iling Junior, who brought his side level. Inzaghi's boys didn't take the goal lying down: Candreva and Simy proved dangerous, yet couldn't quite finish the opportunities created. The Bianconeri patiently sought a way through, which eventually came in added time: once again from the right, Danilo recovered a ball and crossed it in, with Vlahovic on hand to beat Costil. The turnaround was complete, and the test of character passed.

1. Atalanta 0-1 Juventus | 15 May 2024

The Coppa Italia final. La Dea dream of their first trophy of the Gasperini era, while the Bianconeri want to lift a 15th domestic cup trophy. And it's a dream start for the team in black and white: McKennie receives the ball and plays it out to Cambiaso, whose impressive ball forward into space allows Dusan to chase it down and coolly slot home to make it 1-0. With their tails up, the Bianconeri almost doubled their lead from a corner, with Gatti's header whizzing just over the bar. There were no other chances worth noting in the first 45 minutes, with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in favour of Juve heading into the break. In the second half the pace picked up: Lookman and Koopmeiners came close to equalising, while Vlahovic came close, denied from close range by Carnesecchi. Cambiaso then put in a cross for Vlahovic to head in and make it 2-0, but VAR cancelled out the Serbian's strike, having been millimetres offside. Atalanta tried everything, but Juventus remained unmoved. Lookman came close, Miretti hit the crossbar, Ederson's powerful shot was parried: all that in quick succession before coach Allegri was sent off for protesting. Yet at the final whistle, Juve triumphed, lifting the trophy for a record-extending 15th time and ending the season on a high.