Top 5 Manchester United players to watch at Euro 2024

From established players to breakout stars, Stretty News picks out five Manchester United players to watch out for at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Just eight Manchester United players are competing at the European Championships this summer.

The 17th edition of the tournament kicks off this evening when the hosts, Germany, take on Scotland.

This list doesn’t attempt to orderly rank United’s best players at Euro 2024. Instead, we are looking at who is most likely to perform or stand out for their countries.

Here’s a look at our top 5 players to watch during the tournament:

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Embed from Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes didn’t have his best season for United, but he was still incredibly influential in helping United win the FA Cup. The Portuguese Magnifico also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The Manchester United captain is what makes Portugal tick and he will be crucial to Roberto Martinez’s side being successful in Germany.

Fernandes finished Euro 2024 qualifying with eight assists, which is more than any other player could manage.

Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark)

Having joined Manchester United last summer, Hojlund scored 10 goals in the Premier League and at just 21-years-old, the football world will be watching him closely at Euro 2024.

With good reason…

Hojlund will lead Denmark’s attack after scoring seven goals during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Diogo Dalot (Portugal)

United’s most improved player in 2023/24 will be hoping to be a starter for Portugal at Euro 2024. He will be up against Semedo, which means Martinez has quality options at his disposal, but Dalot stands a good chance based on form.

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Only Romelu Lukaku (14), Cristiano Ronaldo (10), Kylian Mbappe (9) and Harry Kane (8) scored more goals than Scott McTominay (7) during Euro 2024 qualifying. That some elite company and it’s even more impressive when you consider two of McTominay’s goals came in that famous 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden Park in March 2023.

Prior to the qualifying phase, McTominay had just one international goal to his name, coming in a 3-2 win over Israel during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

McTominay added goals to his game for United this season too, as he hit 10 goals across all competitions. Seven of those came in the Premier League, with two more in the run to the FA Cup final.

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

The Manchester United starlet will head to Euro 2024 with England, in the hopes earning a cap at his first major international tournament as a senior player.

Despite Mainoo’s meteoric rise in the Premier League for United, he still has a lot to prove.

Euro 2024 is huge for him. Bigger than it should be for a 19-year-old bursting onto the scene for his job.

Mainoo is unlikely to be in England’s starting XI, with Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher or Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to partner Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in the middle of the pitch.

