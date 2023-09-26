Top 5 Louisville-area games to see in Week 7 of the Kentucky high school football season

Here’s a look at the top five Louisville-area games to see in Week 7 of the high school football season. All games are scheduled for Friday.

Indianapolis Roncalli (3-3) at Male (4-1), 7 p.m.

Roncalli was ranked No. 8 in Indiana’s Class 4A poll last week before losing, 29-23, to Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit on Friday. Sophomore quarterback Collin Ash passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. The Royals defeated Male 28-7 last season as Luke Hansen rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Hansen is now a freshman at the University of Dayton.

Male, ranked No. 2 in Kentucky’s Class 6A last week, rolled past Pleasure Ridge Park 43-8 on Friday as senior quarterback Kolter Smith passed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Max Gainey had a 22-yard touchdown reception and also returned a punt 45 yards for a score. The Bulldogs defense is allowing 10.2 points per game.

Trinity (3-3) at Cincinnati St. Xavier (3-3), 7 p.m.

After a lackluster start to the season, Trinity gave its fans a boost Friday with a 45-10 rout of archrival St. Xavier. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson had a breakout performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Shamrocks coach Jay Cobb was pleased with the performance but immediately noted, “We have (Cincinnati) St. X next week. How about that one for a little light schedule?”

Cincinnati St. Xavier dropped a 32-31 overtime decision to Cincinnati Elder on Friday. After the Bombers took a 31-24 lead, Elder got a 9-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion run from quarterback Ryan Brass to get the victory. Bombers junior quarterback Chase Herbstreit, the son of football commentator Kirk Herbstreit, has passed for 990 yards and six touchdowns this season. Senior defensive lineman Ted Hammond has committed to Michigan.

St. Xavier (3-2) at Ryle (2-3), 7 p.m.

St. X will look to bounce back from Friday’s 45-10 loss to Trinity. Coach Kevin Wallace said his defense must improve if the Tigers want to make a deep postseason run. The Tigers’ run defense has been porous the last two weeks, allowing Cincinnati Elder 296 rushing yards in a 31-21 loss and allowing Trinity 262 rushing yards in Friday’s defeat. Wallace is one victory shy of 350 for his career.

Ryle was off last week after dropping back-to-back decisions to Highlands (52-20) and Christian Academy (34-22). Senior quarterback Logan Verax has passed for 811 yards and five touchdowns and also is the Raiders’ leading rusher (255 yards, four TDs). Sophomore linebacker Jacob Savage has a team-high 55 tackles (20 solo).

St. X beat Ryle 37-0 last season.

South Oldham (5-1) at Woodford County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

South Oldham ran its winning streak to five with a 41-7 rout of Anderson County on Friday. Senior quarterback Nick Hamilton rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 123 yards and a score. Hamilton is the team’s leading rusher (553 yards) and has accounted for 20 touchdowns this season (13 rushing, seven passing). The defense is averaging two interceptions per game, led by junior Ethan Arnold and freshman Adrian Miles with three apiece.

Woodford County was off last week and enters with a three-game winning streak after defeating Pulaski County 31-21 on Sept. 15. The Yellow Jackets dropped their season opener to Bullitt East, 41-28. Junior Andrew Nason is the team’s top rusher (220 yards, five touchdowns) and also has passed for 220 yards. Junior wide receiver Makhi Smith (four catches, 147 yards, one TD) is one of the state’s top athletes and has scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.

North Oldham (4-2) at Franklin County (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Under first-year coach Brock Roberts, North Oldham is off to its best start since the 2014 squad was 10-2 before falling to Owensboro in the Class 4A state semifinals. Senior quarterback Jace Bullock has been solid, completing 112 of 187 passes (59.8%) for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions. Junior Gray Schmittel (42 catches, 472 yards, five TDs) is Bullock’s top target. The 42 receptions are a single-season school record.

Franklin County was ranked No. 5 in last week’s Class 4A poll and stomped Shelby County 50-0 on Friday as senior quarterback Duri Trahan passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The Flyers intercepted four passes and returned three of them for touchdowns, one each by Gavin Hurst, Kaden Campbell and Jeremy Walters. Junior Christian Moore (405 yards, nine touchdowns) anchors the rushing attack.

Franklin County is 9-0 all time against North Oldham, winning last year’s meeting 38-20.

Here’s the rest of this week’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

Thursday’s game

Jeffersontown (6-0) at Western (1-4), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Butler (2-4) at Atherton (5-1), 7 p.m.

Bullitt Central (1-5) at Eastern (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Central (2-4) at Elizabethtown (0-5), 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy (5-1) at LaRue County (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

DeSales (4-2) at Waggener (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Valley (1-5) at Doss (0-5), 7 p.m.

DuBois (1-4) at Fern Creek (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Iroquois (0-6) at Fairdale (2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (2-3) at Nelson County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Moore (3-2) at Seneca (3-2), 7 p.m.

North Bullitt (3-3) at Grayson County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park (3-3) at Meade County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Shawnee (2-4) at Washington County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County (2-4) at Western Hills (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort (1-4) at Southern (3-2), 7 p.m.

Henry County (4-1) at Spencer County (2-4), 7:30 p.m.

