Top 5 Louisville-area games to see in Week 8 of the Kentucky high school football season

Here’s a look at the top five Louisville-area games to see in Week 8 of the high school football season. All games are scheduled for Friday.

St. Xavier (4-2) at Manual (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Head coach Kevin Wallace got the 350th victory of his career as St. X won 56-35 at Ryle on Friday. Manny Gray (83 yards) and Davis Yates (69 yards, three touchdowns) had big games on the ground for the Tigers, who rolled up 412 yards of offense. Marlon Harbin caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a score. Defense remains a concern as St. X has allowed an average of 37 points over its past three games.

Manual was off last week and will look to bounce back from a 54-36 loss to Class 3A power Christian Academy on Sept. 22. The status of senior running back Zeek Washburn remains in question, as he’s missed four straight games with an ankle injury. Sophomore Gerian Traynor (491 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) has been solid as Washburn’s replacement but also missed the CAL game because of an injury. Senior quarterback Eli Creech has passed for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns.

St. X is 37-1 against Manual going back to 1993. The Crimsons’ only victory during that span came in 2019, winning 20-19.

Trinity (4-3) at Ballard (4-2), 7 p.m.

Trinity backed up its 45-10 rout of rival St. Xavier with a 17-3 victory at Cincinnati St. Xavier on Friday. Wide receiver Jeremiah Lynn caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and also was a weapon in the rushing attack, carrying eight times for 72 yards. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson continued to settle into his role, passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Ballard was off last week. The Bruins are averaging 33.3 points per game behind a solid rushing attack led by seniors Journey Wyche (512 yards, nine touchdowns) and Demari Edelen (376 yards, four TDs). Sophomore quarterback Larry Irvin has passed for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. His top target is junior Maurice Stephens (20 catches, 316 yards, five TDs.). Senior Mikel Clack leads the defense with 8 ½ sacks.

Ballard ended a 33-game losing streak to Trinity last season, beating the Shamrocks 14-9.

Holy Cross (3-3) at Kentucky Country Day (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the Class A powers since 2018. KCD has won four straight in the series.

Holy Cross ended a two-game skid with a 14-10 victory at Nelson County on Friday. Senior Jayse Hardesty totaled 114 yards (62 receiving, 52 rushing) and scored all 14 points (one receiving, one rushing, two extra points). For the season, Hardesty has 17 receptions for 325 yards and has scored 50 points (five receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, two field goals and eight PATs). Junior Aiden DeWees anchors the defense with 56 tackles (38 solo) and 10 tackles for loss.

KCD is 6-0 for the first time since the 2019 squad started 13-0 before falling to Paintsville in the Class A state semifinals. The Bearcats are averaging 37.7 points per game behind a balanced attack. Senior quarterback Ethan Harris has passed for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for six scores. Senior Kassani Wilson (590 yards, six TDs) is the top running back, and senior Cam Edwards (21 catches, 329 yards, six TDs) is the leading receiver. Senior Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin leads the defense with four interceptions.

Fern Creek (5-1) at Bullitt East (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Fern Creek is off to its best start since the 2015 squad went 12-1 before falling to Bowling Green in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Tigers posted their fifth straight victory and first shutout of the season Friday, knocking off DuBois 37-0. Senior Mykel Malone leads the rushing attack with 804 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Senior Landon Edwards anchors the secondary with five interceptions.

Bullitt East was off last week and enters on a four-game winning streak. Senior quarterback Jack Zwernemann has passed for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns and also leads the Chargers in rushing (539 yards, seven TDs). Top targets in the passing attack are junior Cayden Cowan (22 catches, 297 yards, four TDs) and senior Tyler Spalding (18 catches, 345 yards, five TDs). Junior linebacker Ryan Rayhill leads the defense in tackles (30 ½) and interceptions (four).

Bullitt East won last year’s meeting 23-7.

Scott County (6-1) at South Oldham (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Scott County rolled to a 51-13 victory over Anderson County on Friday as junior Buddy Collins scored on a 35-yard run and a 43-yard punt return. Collins holds scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Louisville and Miami (Ohio). Scott County ranks fifth in the state in rushing (312.9 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (44.9 points per game). Senior Jacob Fryman leads the rushing attack with 549 yards and 10 touchdowns.

South Oldham had its five-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 30-14 loss at Woodford County. The Dragons are averaging 34.9 points per game behind the play of senior quarterback Nick Hamilton, who has accounted for 20 touchdowns (13 rushing, seven passing). This will be the Dragons’ first-ever meeting with Scott County.

Here’s the rest of this week’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

Thursday’s game

Male (5-1) at Southern (4-2), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Woodford County (4-1) at Collins (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

DuBois (1-5) at Washington County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Oldham County (2-4) at Eastern (3-3), 7:30 p.m.

South Warren (5-1) at Moore (4-2), 7 p.m.

Fort Knox (0-7) at Shawnee (2-5), 7 p.m.

Spencer County (3-4) at Shelby County (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

