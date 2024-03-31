Who are the top 5 Livingston County girls track and field athletes in 2024?

Well, this is a first.

There have been athletes who have competed at a high level in two sports in the same season, particularly in the spring when track and field is an option.

But never has an athlete been ranked No. 1 on the Livingston Daily’s preseason top-five list in two different sports in the same season.

Pinckney senior CeCe Thorington has broken new ground. She is that amazing in not only softball, which she will play at the University of Michigan, but on the track, where she was the county’s fastest 200- and 400-meter runner last year. She is the county's No. 1-ranked athlete in both sports.

The closest comparable is Brighton’s Bryce Calka, who was the county’s No. 1-ranked soccer player going into 2021, but didn’t make the track and field top five because she quit the sport after a 2019 season in which she ran three events at the state meet.

Last year, Howell senior Sophie Daugard became only the fourth Livingston County girl to win a state track and field championship when she took first in shot put. Is the fifth member of that club on this list?

1. CeCe Thorington

Pinckney's CeCe Thorington was Livingston County's fastest 200- and 400-meter runner in 2023.

► School: Pinckney

► Class: Senior

► Accomplishments: Thorington qualified for the state Division 2 meet in the 200 and 400, as well as the 800 relay, but didn’t compete because Pinckney’s softball district was that day. That conflict could exist again this year unless the district at Chelsea is moved to Friday. Thorington led the county by running 25.82 seconds in the 200 meters and 59.53 in the 400 last year, times that would’ve made the all-state podium. She has also run a 2:26.48 800, a 5:24.93 1600, high jumped 4 feet, 9 inches during her career and been a regional cross country champion. She won the SEC White championship in the 200 and 400, then took second in the 400 and fourth in the 200 at regionals. "I've coached a lot of different sports for a lot of different schools," Pinckney coach Daniel Patrick said. "That kid's a once-in-a-generation athlete. She is so naturally talented, but she puts in the hard work and is one of the most humble athletes I've ever met."

2. Brielle Reason

Pinckney's Brielle Reason is a two-time all-stater in long jump.

► School: Pinckney

► Class: Senior

► Accomplishments: Reason is the county’s only returning two-time all-state girl. She placed fourth in long jump as a sophomore and sixth as a junior in the state Division 2 meet. Her jumps of 17-5.75 as a sophomore and 17-5.25 as a junior were less than an inch from the school record of 17-6 set by Sara Trumbull in 2004. Reason ran 27.15 in the 200 last year and was on a state-qualifying 800 relay team. "I have no doubt as bad as she wants (the record) and how talented she is, she's going to get it this year," Patrick said. "She's put in so much work. The girl puts in more work than anybody I've seen. She's always doing extra workouts and time in the weight room."

3. Aubree Meyer

Hartland's Aubree Meyer made all-state in shot put in 2023.

► School: Hartland

► Class: Senior

► Accomplishments: Meyer is a two-time state qualifier in shot put who made all-state in Division 1 last year by placing fifth. Meyer flirted with the 40-foot mark the final three weeks of last season by eclipsing 39 feet in each of her last four meets. In Livingston County, only Howell sisters Lily and Sophie Daugard have broken 40 feet. Meyer’s closest effort was 39-9 when she won the Larry Steeb Meet of Champions. She came two places short of also qualifying in discus. “Hopefully, we can get her over 40 feet. She’s really excited for those opportunities," Hartland coach Matt Gutteridge said. "She looks good, healthy and happy. She looks real fit coming in. With seniors, they can either give you everything or nothing. She looks like she’s ready to give us everything.”

4. Addison Payne

Brighton's Addison Payne was a Division 1 regional championship in the 400 meters in 2023.

► School: Brighton

► Class: Junior

► Accomplishments: Payne won a Division 1 regional championship in the 400 last year. Her time of 59.72 in the 400 ranked second in the county and her 26.68 in the 200 ranked third. Payne was fifth at regionals in the 200. She also ran on a state-qualifying 1,600 relay team. “I expect her to be able to compete at the same level, if not even higher," Brighton coach Sam Etter said. "She’s a little bit hungrier now. She’s finished at the top at regionals. You want to stay on top. You work hard to get there, work harder to stay on top.”

5. Juliet Lewis

Brighton's Juliet Lewis set a Livingston County record for the fastest freshman girls 800-meter run in 2023.

► School: Brighton

► Class: Sophomore

► Accomplishments: Lewis ran the fastest 800 ever by a Livingston County freshman girl when she posted a state-qualifying time of 2:16.73 to place third at regionals. She was 16th in the state meet in 2:18.59. Lewis ran on a regional championship 3,200 relay team that placed 12th at the state meet. “I’m expecting her to be a leader on the team," Etter said. "Her and Gabby (Bolitho) are taking charge in the 800. She’s really looking strong. He’s healthy, excited and always has a good attitude.”

