Who are the Top 5 left-handed starting pitchers in Red Sox history?

It has traditionally taken a special breed of left-hander to succeed in Fenway Park. The Green Monster leaves many southpaws hesitant to pitch inside to right-hander hitters, but the ones who conquer those fears become linchpins.

The turn of the century brought a couple of championship left-handers in Dutch Leonard and the Bambino himself, Babe Ruth. The '30s gave us Lefty Grove, the '40s and '50s Mel Parnell, and then a long fallow period that ended with the arrival of Bill Lee in 1969.

The Red Sox began developing better lefties in the 1970s and '80s, from John Tudor to Bobby Ojeda to Bruce Hurst, before a recent deluge of draftees, free agents and trade acquisitions like Jon Lester, Chris Sale, David Price, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The days of the Red Sox shying away from left-handed starters have long passed. Now they're integral to the team's success. Read on for the top five southpaws in Sox history.

