Top-5 LB Justin Williams schedules visit to Oregon this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are adding another high-profile visitor to the weekend guest list, with 4-star linebacker Justin Williams announcing that he will be coming to Eugene in a few days.
Williams is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 54 overall player in the nation. Williams also holds a Crystal Ball Prediction from 247Sports’ writer Steve Wilftong to commit to Oregon.
Earlier in the year, Williams announced his top 6 schools and had the Ducks in the mix. He will be one of several top-rated recruits in town over the weekend, joining 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star WR Dakorein Moore.
Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile
I will be at the university of oregon this weekend yall tune in🔭🦆#Goducks
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 26, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
TX
LB
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
LB
ESPN
4
84
TX
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
TX
LB
247 Composite
4
0.9545
TX
LB
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
205 pounds
Class
2024
Crystal Ball
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022
Predicted to commit to Oregon on Oct. 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies
TCU Horned Frogs
Auburn Tigers
Highlights