Top-5 LB Justin Williams schedules visit to Oregon this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are adding another high-profile visitor to the weekend guest list, with 4-star linebacker Justin Williams announcing that he will be coming to Eugene in a few days.

Williams is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 54 overall player in the nation. Williams also holds a Crystal Ball Prediction from 247Sports’ writer Steve Wilftong to commit to Oregon.

Earlier in the year, Williams announced his top 6 schools and had the Ducks in the mix. He will be one of several top-rated recruits in town over the weekend, joining 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star WR Dakorein Moore.

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

TX

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

LB

ESPN

4

84

TX

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

TX

LB

247 Composite

4

0.9545

TX

LB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, Texas

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

205 pounds

Class

2024

 

Crystal Ball

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022

  • Predicted to commit to Oregon on Oct. 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • TCU Horned Frogs

  • Auburn Tigers

Highlights

