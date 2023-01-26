Top-5 LB Justin Williams schedules visit to Oregon this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are adding another high-profile visitor to the weekend guest list, with 4-star linebacker Justin Williams announcing that he will be coming to Eugene in a few days.

Williams is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 54 overall player in the nation. Williams also holds a Crystal Ball Prediction from 247Sports’ writer Steve Wilftong to commit to Oregon.

Earlier in the year, Williams announced his top 6 schools and had the Ducks in the mix. He will be one of several top-rated recruits in town over the weekend, joining 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star WR Dakorein Moore.

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

I will be at the university of oregon this weekend yall tune in🔭🦆#Goducks — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 26, 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 TX LB Rivals 4 5.8 TX LB ESPN 4 84 TX LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 TX LB 247 Composite 4 0.9545 TX LB

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 205 pounds Class 2024

Crystal Ball

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022

Predicted to commit to Oregon on Oct. 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

TCU Horned Frogs

Auburn Tigers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire