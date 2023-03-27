Top 5 landing spots for RB Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023 NFL draft

Despite spending only one season in Tuscaloosa, Jahmyr Gibbs solidified himself as one of the most well-rounded running backs in the history of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. Gibbs was not only the Tide’s leading rusher on the ground in 2022, but he also led the offense in receptions.

In recent years, the NFL game has transitioned to more RPO style and getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly. The premise is to get athletes the ball in space and let them do their work, which is exactly what Gibbs does.

He is a great safety valve for a quarterback under pressure because of his great hands and shiftiness in the open field. His ability to pick up the Alabama offensive scheme in only one year tells teams everything they need to know about his football knowledge as well.

It is pretty rare that running backs are selected in the first round of the NFL draft anymore, but Gibbs has been repeatedly projected in mock drafts as a first-round running back. Here are the top-five locations for Gibbs to land in the draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After Tom Brady’s retirement and the release of Leonard Fournette, it is time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin their rebuild. The Bucs are solid defensively and signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal, so they’ll want to get him some offensive help immediately.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have struggled to establish any sort of ground game over the past few years which has ultimately held them back from more postseason success. As the AFC gets stronger and their Super Bowl window shrinks, it’s imperative they patch the ground game up and get Josh Allen some help. Bringing in Gibbs will also allow for some competition with a fellow former member of the Crimson Tide, Damien Harris

Los Angeles Chargers

Personally, I believe this is the best landing spot for Jahmyr Gibbs. The Los Angles Chargers and their Pro Bowl running back, Austin Ekeler, have been in a contract dispute this offseason and it seems likely they will part ways. The Chargers utilize Ekeler very similarly to how Gibbs played in college as Ekeler was No. 5 in the NFL in receptions in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl runner-ups are in the market for a new running back after Miles Sanders signed elsewhere this offseason. The Eagles typically rely a bit more on a committee of backs, but Jalen Hurts will need a solid backfield if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy anytime soon.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL over the past couple of years without any consistent back. J.K. Dobbins played well at times last year, but with an Achilles tear the Ravens could use a more explosive threat. Dobbins and Gibbs in the same backfield would be terrifying for defenses.

