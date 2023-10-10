Top 5 Kentucky high school football games with Louisville-area teams to watch in Week 9

Here’s a look at the top five Louisville-area games to see in Week 9 of the high school football season.

Central (3-4) at Christian Academy (6-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

This battle of Class 3A powers will decide first place in District Three.

Central was off last week and enters with a two-game winning streak after knocking off Central Hardin and Elizabethtown. Central’s four losses have come to three ranked Class 6A schools (Manual, St. Xavier and Bullitt East) and Cincinnati La Salle. Junior running back Cortez Stone is the cornerstone of the offense, rushing for 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 6.3 yards per carry. Junior safety Avaion Johnson leads the defense with 48 tackles and four interceptions.

Christian Academy was off last week and enters with a three-game winning streak. Senior quarterback Cole Hodge, an East Carolina commit, is tied for second in the state with 28 touchdown passes and ranks sixth in passing yards with 1,942. Junior Connor Hodge, Cole’s brother and also an East Carolina commit, ranks No. 1 in the state with 60 receptions for 665 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Justin Ruffin, an Army commit, ranks fifth in the state with 47 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns.

This will be third meeting between the schools. Central won 28-21 in 2015, and CAL won 44-14 in 2016.

DeSales (5-2) at Jeffersontown (7-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Both programs went 0-10 last year and now will be playing for first place in Class 4A, District Three.

DeSales is on its way to its first winning season since the 2019 squad went 10-4 and reached the Class 3A state semifinals. Second-year head coach Mike Jackson leans on a solid passing game led by senior quarterback Peyton Molter (103 of 162, 1,465 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions). His top targets are juniors DaVon Martin (42 catches, 506 yards, five TDs) and Brandon Williams (27 catches, 360 yards, six TDs) and senior Broderick Price (21 catches, 441 yards, three TDs). Martin also is a threat on special teams, having returned three punts for touchdowns. Price leads the secondary with four interceptions.

Second-year head coach Donte Ellison has turned around a J’town program that was a combined 1-20 over the past two seasons. The Chargers have clinched their first winning season since the 2012 squad went 8-5 and reached the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. Junior quarterback Raymond Cornish has passed for 1,035 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interceptions. Junior Cam McDaniels (19 catches, 270 yards, six TDs) and senior Lukus McDaniels (15 catches, 385 yards, three TDs) are the top targets. Lukus has committed to Southern Illinois. Senior Kaden Ruff (895 yards, eight TDs) leads the rushing attack.

These programs haven’t met since 1998, a 42-7 Colts victory.

Male (6-1) at Fern Creek (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, Male cruised past Southern 50-0 on Thursday as seniors Shammai Gates and Max Gainey both scored two touchdowns. Gainey has a team-high 13 touchdowns this season — nine receiving, two rushing, two punt returns. It was the third shutout of the season for a Bulldogs defense that is allowing just 7.3 points per game, ranking fourth in the state. Linebackers Solomon Conley (52) and Kevin Wilson (44) are the top tacklers.

Fern Creek will look to bounce back from a 14-6 loss to Fern Creek on Friday. The Tigers had 305 yards of offense but could only get a fourth-quarter touchdown from Kaleb Passmore to Nazir Shahid-Stevenson. Senior Mykel Malone has rushed for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns and is averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Senior safety Landon Edwards has a team-high five interceptions.

Fern Creek has lost 15 straight meetings in the series. The Tigers’ last victory over the Bulldogs came in 1997, 13-12.

Manual (6-1) at Pleasure Ridge Park (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Eli Creech’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Zeek Washburn on the final play of the game gave Manual a 37-36 victory over St. Xavier on Friday. Creech passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Washburn returned to action after missing four games with an ankle injury and was moved from running back to wide receiver, catching six passes for 53 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Gerian Traynor carried 27 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

PRP had last week off after winning 21-20 at Meade County on Sept. 29. Senior quarterback Deron Jones has passed for 588 yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns (eight passing, three rushing). Senior Malakii Blackburn leads the rushing attack with 407 yards and three touchdowns. Junior linebacker Tucker Roth has been an anchor on defense with 77 tackles (23 solo), 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles.

Manual has won six straight in the series, including 28-19 last season.

Bethlehem (4-3) at Kentucky Country Day (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Bethlehem was off last week following a 45-8 victory over Butler County on Sept. 29. Senior Martavious Smith leads the offense with 808 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Nicholas Osborne has passed for 685 yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns (eight passing, three rushing).

KCD continued its hot start Friday with a 19-16 victory over Holy Cross. Senior quarterback Ethan Harris, a Southern Illinois commit, completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Kassani Wilson carried 19 times for 121 yards. Sophomore linebacker Bowen Johnson anchors the defense with 65 tackles (37 solo) and 3 ½ sacks.

KCD had won six straight meetings in the series before Bethlehem’s 49-10 victory in the third round of the 2021 Class A playoffs. The teams did not meet last season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

Thursday’s game

Southern (4-3) at Bullitt East (6-1), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Atherton (6-1) at Iroquois (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Ballard (4-3) at Oldham County (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt Central (1-6) at Moore (4-3), 7 p.m.

Fairdale (3-4) at Butler (2-5), 7 p.m.

Anderson County (0-7) at Collins (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Waggener (1-6) at Doss (1-5), 7 p.m.

DuBois (1-6) at Lexington Christian (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Eastern (3-4) at Trinity (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (7-0) at Holy Cross (3-4), 8 p.m.

South Oldham (5-3) at North Bullitt (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

North Oldham (4-3) at Western Hills (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Seneca (3-3) at Grayson County (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Meade County (5-2) at St. Xavier (4-3), 7 p.m.

Valley (1-6) at Western (1-5), 7 p.m.

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football schedule 2023: Top 5 Week 9 games in Louisville area