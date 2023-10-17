Top 5 Kentucky high school football games with Louisville-area teams to watch in Week 10

Here’s a look at the top five Louisville-area games to see in Week 10 of the high school football season. All five games are scheduled for Friday.

Bullitt East (7-1) at Male (7-1), 7 p.m.

This game will decide first place in Class 6A, District Four. It’s a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Bullitt East won 28-27.

Bullitt East has a six-game winning streak after knocking off Southern, 40-12, on Thursday. Senior quarterback Jack Zwernemann threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for two scores to lead the Chargers. Zwernemann has accounted for 29 touchdowns (20 passing, nine rushing) this season and anchors an offense that is averaging 35 points per game.

Male has a five-game winning streak after rolling past Fern Creek, 61-13, on Friday. Senior quarterback Kolter Smith passed for 262 yards and seven touchdowns in the victory. Junior Antonio Harris had four touchdown catches. Smith has passed for 1,528 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and leads an offense that is averaging 40.8 points per game.

Fairdale (4-4) at Atherton (7-1), 7 p.m.

This one’s for first place in Class 5A, District Three.

Fairdale has won three in a row after knocking off Butler, 35-6, on Friday. The Bulldogs got big games on the ground from senior Yanni Pearson (14 carries, 74 yards, two touchdowns) and Leedrick Washington (nine carries, 65 yards, one touchdown). The Bulldogs defense has allowed 14 total points during its three-game winning streak.

Atherton’s 7-1 start is the best for the program since the 1951 squad also started 7-1. The Ravens beat Iroquois, 40-6, on Friday to extend their winning streak to seven since a 31-20 loss to Kentucky Country Day in their season opener. Atherton’s offense is led by junior quarterback QuaShawn Thompson, senior running back Andre Steele and senior wide receiver Sincere Smith.

Fairdale beat Atherton, 22-0, last year in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Kentucky Country Day (8-0) at Campbellsville (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

This battle of Class A powers will decide first place in District Two.

KCD knocked off Bethlehem, 35-28, on Friday as senior Kassani Wilson carried 27 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson needs 106 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, and he has a team-high 12 touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving, one interception return). KCD is 5-1 all time against Campbellsville, winning the last meeting, 38-6, in 2019.

Campbellsville is 8-0 for the first time since 1999 after beating Holy Cross, 35-0, on Friday. Sophomore Kace Eastridge passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Eastridge has passed for 1,037 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns (12 passing, 11 rushing) this season. Senior Daniel Forbis (680 yards, 12 TDs) is the top rusher. The Eagles defense ranks third in the state, allowing 6.5 points per game.

St. Xavier (5-3) at Pleasure Ridge Park (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

With Manual clinching the Class 6A, District Three regular-season title, this game is for second place and the right to host a first-round playoff game.

St. X posted a 43-0 victory over Meade County on Friday as senior Davis Yates rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Yates has rushed for 634 yards and seven TDs this season. It was the first shutout of the season for a Tigers defense that allowed an average of 37 points over its previous four games. Senior Tyler Neal led the way with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

PRP will look to bounce back from a 27-11 loss to Manual on Friday. Senior quarterback Deron Jones passed for 115 yards in the loss, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Robert Oates. PRP is 0-27 all time against St. X, including a 50-14 loss last season.

Collins (5-3) at South Oldham (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

This game will decide the No. 3 and 4 seeds in Class 5A, District Five behind Scott County and Woodford County.

Collins snapped a two-game skid with a 45-8 victory over Anderson County on Friday. Quarterback Kade Goodin has enjoyed an outstanding freshman season — passing for 1,461 yards, rushing for 774 yards and accounting for 28 touchdowns (17 passing, 11 rushing). Senior Michael Schramm (39 catches, 561 yards, eight TDs) is the top target in the passing game.

South Oldham snapped a two-game skid Friday with a 39-6 victory at North Bullitt. Senior Jacob Acevedo had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and also returned an interception 55 yards for a score. The Dragons average 33 points per game behind senior quarterback Nick Hamilton, who has accounted for 25 touchdowns (14 rushing, 11 passing).

These schools haven't met since 2014, with South Oldham winning 32-17.

Here’s the rest of this week’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

Thursday’s games

Iroquois (0-8) at Butler (2-6), 7 p.m.

Spencer County (3-5) at North Oldham (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Western (2-5) at Waggener (1-7), 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Ballard (5-3) at Eastern (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

Seneca (3-4) at Bullitt Central (1-7), 7 p.m.

LaRue County (0-8) at Central (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown (2-6) at Christian Academy (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Doss (2-5) at DeSales (6-2), 7 p.m.

DuBois (1-7) at Shawnee (3-5), 7 p.m.

Fern Creek (5-3) at Southern (4-4), 7 p.m.

Holy Cross (3-5) at Bethlehem (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersontown (7-1) at Valley (1-7), 7 p.m.

Manual (7-1) at Meade County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Moore (5-3) at North Bullitt (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

Oldham County (3-5) at Trinity (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County (4-4) at Henry County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

