Top 5 Kentucky high school football games for Louisville area and other Week 2 matchups

Here’s a look at the top Louisville-area games to see in Week 2 of the high school football season. All games are scheduled for Friday.

Frederick Douglass (0-1) at Trinity (1-0), 8 p.m.

Frederick Douglass, which jumped to Class 6A this season after winning the Class 5A state title last season, opened Saturday with a 45-6 loss to Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban in Canton, Ohio. The Broncos have one of the state’s most talented rosters and feature four seniors headed to Big Ten or SEC programs — offensive lineman Zuri Madison (Arkansas), defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy (Illinois or Purdue) and defensive backs Terrion Hicks (Northwestern) and Jeremiah Lowe (Michigan). The Broncos returned just four starters from last year’s defense that allowed 5.0 points per game.

Trinity opened it season Friday with a 36-3 rout of Bryan Station, avenging a 10-7 loss to the Defenders in last year’s playoffs. Senior Clinton Sansbury rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. The defense held Bryan Station to minus-15 rushing yards and forced five turnovers. Senior linebacker Brady McEnaney had three sacks and a forced fumble.

The Courier Journal’s preseason Class 6A poll had Trinity ranked No. 3 and Frederick Douglass No. 4. This will be the teams’ first-ever regular-season meeting. The game originally was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but was pushed to 8 p.m. due to excessive heat in the forecast.

Ballard (1-0) at Male (1-0), 7 p.m.

Ballard, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, knocked off Southwestern 41-34 on Friday in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville. Senior running back Journey Wyche rushed for two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Larry Irvin threw two touchdown passes to junior Maurice Stephens. Ballard beat Male 12-7 last year for its first victory over the Bulldogs since 2009. Male won the rematch, 24-20, in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Male, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, rolled past Butler 48-0 on Friday. Senior Shammai Gates had a successful debut at running back, rushing for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Max Gainey added two touchdowns on a 16-yard run and a 32-yard pass from Kolten Smith. Brandon Richardson led the defense with a 30-yard interception return for a score.

St. Xavier (1-0) at Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

St. X, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, routed Floyd Central (Indiana) 52-13 on Friday as senior quarterback Trevor Havill passed for 195 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Marlon Harbin had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score. Junior Cameron Hollaway added two touchdown receptions.

Central, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, committed four turnovers in a 26-0 loss at Manual on Friday. Junior Cortez Stone carried 18 times for 105 yards. Coach Marvin Dantzler said he was pleased with the performance of his defense and promised junior quarterback Steven Smith “will play better” after making his first career start. Central’s only victory over St. X in school history came in 2015, 20-17.

Manual (1-0) at Central Hardin (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Manual, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, used a dominant defense to shut out Central to open the season. Cameron Jessee’s 86-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown was the highlight. Junior linebacker Braydon Underwood forced the fumble and had a team-high eight tackles (five solo). Senior running back Zeek Washburn carried 16 times for 63 yards, and senior quarterback Eli Creech had two short touchdown runs.

Central Hardin, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, beat George Rogers Clark 42-22 on Friday. Senior Walker Meredith had a 4-yard touchdown run and also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score. Senior running back Mason Gardner rushed for 1,171 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2011, when the Crimsons won 35-6 in the first round of the playoffs.

Shelby County (1-0) at Oldham County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Junior running back Giaonni Hunter carried 23 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shelby County to a 33-24 victory over rival Collins on Friday. It was Shelby County’s first victory over Collins since 2019. Hunter also returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown. Sophomore linebacker Isaac Estrada posted 14 tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.

After going 0-11 last season, Oldham County opened the 2023 campaign with a 35-14 victory over Lafayette and gave Sean Little a victory in his debut as head coach. The Colonels rolled up 353 rushing yards behind senior Caden Sheppard (28 carries, 162 yards, two touchdowns), sophomore Derek Dees (13 carries, 11 yards, one TD) and senior Kayden Osbourn (seven carries, 79 yards, two TDs). Dees also completed 11 of 15 passes for 81 yards. Junior safety Miller Brown had four tackles (two solo) and two interceptions.

Shelby County won last year’s meeting 28-8.

Here’s the rest of Friday’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

DuBois (0-1) at Atherton (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County (0-1) at Bullitt Central (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt East (1-0) at Pleasure Ridge Park (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Eastern (0-1) at Butler (0-1), 7 p.m.

Christian Academy (1-0) at New Albany (Indiana) (0-1), 8 p.m.

Spencer County (0-1) at Collins (0-1), 8:30 p.m.

North Oldham (1-0) at DeSales (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Fern Creek (0-1) at Fairdale (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (1-0) at Providence (Indiana) (1-0), 7 p.m.

Iroquois (0-1) at Waggener (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Shawnee (0-1) at Jeffersontown (1-0), 7 p.m.

Carroll County (1-0) at Kentucky Country Day (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort (0-1) at Moore (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Bullitt (0-1) at Scott (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Western (0-1) at Seneca (0-1), 7 p.m.

Nelson County (1-0) at South Oldham (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Southern (1-0) at Valley (0-1), 8 p.m.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football schedule 2023: Week 2 action with Louisville-area teams