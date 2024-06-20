Top 5 Italy and Spain stars with the most minutes played in 2023-24

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the Italy footballer with the most minutes played this season, followed by Gigio Donnarumma and Nicolò Barella, while Spain’s Rodri has spent 5,071 minutes on the pitch for club and country this term.

Italy and Spain meet at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenchirken on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Both sides won the opening match, and a 2-2 draw between Croatia and Albania on Wednesday means the winning team tonight will not only qualify with a game to spare but also win Group B.

Thursday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport on page 10 highlights the footballers with the most minutes played this season for both Italy and Spain.

Napoli captain Di Lorenzo has played 4,981 minutes for club and country this term, more than any other of his compatriots.

He’s followed by PSG star Gigio Donnarumma (4,690 minutes) and three Inter players: Barella (4,297 minutes), Alessandro Bastoni (3,491 minutes), and Federico Dimarco (3,394 minutes). All of them are expected to start for the Azzurri tonight.

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri is the only player who has played more than 5,000 minutes this season, precisely 5,071.

His compatriot Robin Le Normand has combined 4,379 minutes on the pitch for Real Sociedad and La Roja. Dani Carvajal has played 4,028 minutes, Unai Simon 3,904 and Alvaro Morata has had 3,632.