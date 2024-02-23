Here are the Top 5 incoming defensive transfers to watch out for during spring football

It may be early in the offseason, but Texas A&M’s spring football season is less than a month away, and all eyes will be on how new head coach Mike Elko and his impressive coaching staff will develop the defense, including a bulk of the incoming defensive transfers looking to contribute in 2024 immediately.

Bringing in a wealth of elite defensive knowledge, Elko, combined with new defensive coordinator/ linebackers coach Jay Bateman, see eye to eye scheme-wise, but for consistent success to be had, the newly acquired seasoned veterans paired with key returners such as senior defensive lineman Shemar Turner is the only way towards said production.

With 13 of the program’s 22 portal additions coming on defensive, Aggie’s horrific performance in the secondary last season, specifically a lack of size, depth, and overall talent at cornerback, provided Elko a blueprint on how to attack the portal, landing five corners and two safeties to compete for starting/rotational spots.

Looking ahead to the start of Texas A&M’s spring football season, here are five transfer portal defenders to watch out for next month!

Safety — Trey Jones

OSU’s Braydon Johnson (8) catches a pass as Central Michigan’s Trey Jones (3) and Rolliann Sturkey (37) defend in the first quarter.

osujournal — print2

Texas A&M will lose both starting safeties next season as strong safety Demani Richardson has entered the 2024 NFL Draft, while injury-riddled free safety Jardin Gilbert has transferred to LSU.

With only FS Jacoby Mathews and do-it-all corner/safety Bryce Anderson returning to the defensive backfield, Elko looked to address the issue by adding former veteran Central Michigan safety Trey Jones to the room.

In four productive seasons with the Chippewas, Jones played in 33 games. He recorded totals of 122 tackles (71 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one blocked kick. Standing at 6-2 and 215 pounds, Jones possesses the length, instincts, and coverage ability to thrive in his designated role next season.

Cornerback — Dezz Ricks

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have too many cornerbacks heading into spring ball. From a talent perspective, outside of former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton, not one new transfer portal addition brings in more potential than former Alabama CB Dezz Ricks.

Seldom used during his 2023 freshman season, Ricks is a shoo-in for one of the Aggie’s outside corner spots due to his size (6-1, 182 pounds) and speed while possessing the necessary quick footwork to keep pace with the highly athletic SEC wideouts he’ll face week to week.

While Ricks will face plenty of competition starting this spring, I still give him a solid leg up.

Safety — De'Rickey Wright

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in with immense size (6-4 and 217 pounds), versatility, and a ton of SEC production, incoming safety De’Rickey Wright is one of the more exciting players to watch this spring.

In four seasons with Vanderbilt, Wright recorded 131 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and five interceptions for his career, facing some of the toughest competition the SEC has to offer, and perfectly fits Elko’s size requirement in the secondary.

Wright’s five career interceptions came during his last two seasons in Nashville, developing as a true ball hawk while possessing the zone coverage skills to thrive in Elko/Bateman’s scheme.

Note: De’Rickey Wright will not arrive on campus until summer.

Cornerback — BJ Mayes

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A native of Houston, Texas, former UAB cornerback BJ Mayes, just like fellow incoming transfer CB Will Lee Jr., fits Elko’s mold for how a cornerback should look and play in his system, stemming back to his days as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Standing at 6-1 and 185 pounds, Mayes is aggressive in coverage and excels in press-man, and most importantly, he’s not afraid to tackle any receiver who dares make a catch on his watch.

Coming off of an impressive 2023 season, Mayes recorded 41 tackles (31 solo tackles), two interceptions, and 10 (!) pass deflections on the year. Going off of his 2023 tape alone, it will be tough keeping him out of the starting lineup.

Edge — Nic Scourton

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

By far the most significant get in the transfer portal, Bryan, Texas native and former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton led the Big 10 in sacks last season with ten on the year and has a chance to match immediately or better that number in 2024.

Outside of his ten sacks, Scourton, who lined up at multiple spots across the defensive line with the Boilermakers last season, recorded 50 tackles (33 solo tackles), 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections on the year.

During his last two seasons with the Boilermakers, Scourton has added quality mass, currently standing at 6-4 and 280 pounds. Scourton looks to replace the production of several now-departed starters from last season, including Fadil Diggs (transferred to Syracuse) and Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss).

Honorable mention: Cornerback — Will Lee III

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

One of the primary reasons former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee isn’t among the Top 5 listed transfer portal players is that there’s a 99% chance he’s the No. 1 corner heading into the 2024 season.

Nicknamed “The Blanket” due to his impressive ability in man coverage, he finished the season with the third-highest coverage grade (76.2) in the country per Pro Football Focus while recording 42 tackles, 32 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions on the year.

In need of proven leaders in the secondary, the likes of Lee, Mayes, and Ricks, combined with returning corners Bravion Rogers, Jayvon Thomas, and Tyreek Chappell, make Texas A&M’s secondary a strength on paper.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire