Top 5 ideal landing spots for Josh Jacobs in NFL free agency

Josh Jacobs had his fifth-year option declined by the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 NFL regular season. Treating 2023 as a contract year, he had a career year.

Rushing for a career-high 1,653 yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns, he also managed to reel in 53 receptions for 400 yards. Those stats earned him the league rushing title, a Pro Bowl selection and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

There’s a strong chance the Raiders elect to utilize the franchise tag on Jacobs. However, if the franchise refuses to do so, Jacobs will be one of the hottest names in free agency.

Many teams across the league are in need of a franchise running back and they would be lucky to land Jacobs. Here are five teams that would make for ideal landing spots for him.

Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders don’t use the franchise tag on Jacobs, one would have to assume they’d be in on him in free agency. He has established himself as the franchise running back and the fans love him. With Derek Carr out at quarterback, a new-look offense is expected. Jacobs may want to stay and be a part of the future of Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins

Basically, the entire Miami Dolphins running back room is set to hit free agency and there’s no telling if the franchise would strongly push to bring any of them back on new contracts. The run game in South Florida has been abysmal in recent seasons. With an offense loaded with talent, the Dolphins lack a threat out of the backfield. Jacobs would give the Dolphins a much-needed identity in the run game.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were a mess in 2022. Well, at least on offense. Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver didn’t go as planned. However, with Sean Payton now at head coach and a handful of other changes, the Broncos could mean business. After all, most of the pieces to succeed were there and will still be there in 2023. Denver lacked an efficient run game in 2022 and would benefit greatly by adding a star player from a division rival.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears may not re-sign running back David Montgomery and quarterback Justin Field needs some serious help. A power shift appears to be taking place in the NFC North and the Bears need to explore any possible avenue to escape the bottom. Adding Jacobs would show the Bears faithful that the front office is trying to compete.

Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC Champions will let their starting running back, Miles sanders, walk in free agency. Philadelphia has the quarterback and the wide receivers. It’s time to add a first-team All-pro running back. The Eagles have been linked to multiple running backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, in recent mock drafts. A running back will be added this offseason, could it be Jacobs?

