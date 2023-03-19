Top 5 free agent wide receivers remaining for the Browns to consider adding

The NFL free agency period is well underway and the Cleveland Browns have had an effective start improving the team. Adding two starters to the defensive line and a true free safety that the team has been missing for years now. Dalvin Tomlinson will make a historically bad run defense tolerable but the team still needs to add a wide receiver.

The team is missing speed that can be relied upon as well as someone who can consistently win from the slot. But have no fear Browns fans for there are still plenty of options available in free agency and here are the top five the team should be looking at.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Browns safety Juan Thornhill has already begun trying to recruit former teammate Mecole Hardman to come to Cleveland. Hardman would be just what the doctor ordered with the speed to challenge a defense in a way the Browns can’t currently.

Hardman was injured most of 2022 only playing in eight games but in his four-year career averages 13.8 yards per catch with only three drops in the past two seasons. He isn’t a superstar but provides the type of dynamic play after the catch with great quickness this team sorely needs.

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

Lions wide receiver DJ Chark

If you are looking for a guy with both size and speed then DJ Chark is the player for you. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds he isn’t afraid of physicality with bigger defensive backs and also has the speed to win vertically and run away from defenses. Chark has struggled with injuries in the past but played 11 games for the Lions last season.

Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If the Browns are worried about Jakeem Grant’s health and want insurance at returner former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie provides good return ability. He matches what the Browns have wanted with Anthony Schwartz, a player that can be used for jet sweeps and gadget plays as well as win vertically, he would be an intriguing and cost-effective option.

Trent Sherfield, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022 Trent Sherfield played 50.7 percent of his snaps in the slot with just under 49 percent on the outside according to PFF. So a player that has good speed and quick feet that can play inside and outside Sherfield would be another cost-effective option. Coming off a career-high 417 receiving yards Sherfield could be coming into his own now.

Odell Beckham Jr, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Things didn’t end well with the Browns and Odell Beckham but rumors are that they are still on good terms. If he is healthy and looking for a one-year prove-it deal he absolutely makes the Browns a better team. His ability to create separation and yards after the catch is something the team is missing and could take the passing offense to another level.

