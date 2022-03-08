Top 5 free-agent fits for Raiders: Wide receiver

We have rounded up all the Raiders’ needs and the one that tops the list is wide receiver. The team doesn’t currently have a viable starting outside receiver at the moment, which means they are pretty much wide open (so to speak) as to what they need. That is, of course, with the exception of slot receiver which is covered by Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.

With free agency fast approaching, here are the top five wide receivers set to hit the market who would fit the need for the Raiders.

Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) signals after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Robinson is coming off a down season in Chicago, but who isn’t, honestly. Prior to last season, he was considered one of the best receivers in football, coming off a 1,250-yard season in 2020 and averaging nearly 1,100 yards in his previous five full seasons.

The 6-2, 220-pounder is an X receiver-type who excels and high-pointing the ball to go up and pull it down for his quarterback. He would immediately be a No. 1 receiver for the Raiders.

DJ Chark

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs with the ball while being chased by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Deeee Jaaaay Chark doot doodoo doot doot doodoodoo… Now that I’ve planted that little earworm, Chark’s skills are not child’s play. A 6-4 wide receiver with plenty of speed as well. Like Robinson, the former second-round pick is coming off a down season.

But Chark’s down season was due to health as he was injured in week four and landed on injured reserve. Prior to being knocked out with injury, he was averaging 22 yards per catch on the season.

Just a couple of seasons ago, he was in the Pro Bowl. This is despite some shaky QB play in Jacksonville the past few years.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling scores on a 75-yard touchdown during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Like Chark, Valdes-Scantling has the size and speed to be a mismatch downfield. Though he hasn’t had a great deal of production in his career – much of that went ot Davante Adams instead – when MVS makes big plays when he gets the chance. He has a career average of 17.5 yards per catch and in 2020 averaged over 20 yards per catch and put up six touchdowns.

Will Fuller

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few good, true Z receivers in this free-agent class. Just like Chark, he is coming off a season cut short early by injury. Unfortunately for Fuller, injuries are pretty common for him.

He hasn’t played more than 11 games since his rookie season and averages seven missed games per season. He will have a market though because when he’s healthy, he’s a legit deep threat who had eight touchdowns in 11 games in 2020.

Russell Gage

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) catches the ball over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Gage has seen his numbers improve each of his four seasons in the NFL. The former sixth-round pick out of LSU went from no starts as a rookie, to four starts, to eight starts, to nine starts.

After posting a career-best 72 catches for 786 yards in 2020, his 2021 season started slowly only to have him explode late in the year, catching 50 balls for 611 yards over the final eight games, including the two best games of his career.

