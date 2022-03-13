Top 5 Free Agent fits for Raiders need at defensive tackle

With the way the Raiders defensive tackle rotation played last season, you’d think they’d be set at the position. But when every single one of the defensive tackles in that rotation are headed for free agency, that puts them in the position of great need.

Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, and Solomon Thomas were the team’s rotation last season.

Keep in mind, the Raiders could have some numbers in mind for bringing back one or more of their own free agent DT’s and are simply allowing them to test the market.

Even if they wish to bring any of them back, the market is deep on DT talent, so they can wait it out to ensure they get the best value, whether it be re-signings or outside free agents.

Here are the top five DT free agents out there with a few more tossed in.

Akiem Hicks

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sack Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is cleaning house and gearing up for a rebuild. Among those who are out in that rebuild is Hicks, who they don’t even need to cut. They just let the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler walk in free agency.

Hicks is a few years removed from his very best football, but he is just a season removed from posting a career-high 21 QB hits. And this past season, he put up 3.5 sacks despite appearing in just nine games due in part to a midseason stint on injured reserve and fighting through a groin injury most of the season. Khalil Mack is back in the AFC West, maybe his former teammate can come too.

Folorunso Fatukasi

Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-4, 328-pound nose tackle started 15 games last season for the Jets. The first season as a full time starter for the 27-year-old former sixth round pick. Though he had appeared in nearly every game the past three seasons in New York.

BJ Hill

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.

Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 60

Syndication The Enquirer

After three seasons in New York – the final season with Raiders DC Patrick Graham as Giants DC – BJ Hill was traded to the Bengals. And went on to have his best season as a Pro. Hill had career highs in tackles (50) and QB hits (12) and tied career highs in tackles for loss (6) and sacks (5.5). And he’s still just 26 years old.

DJ Jones

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) celebrates after the Houston Texans missed a field goal attempt in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone who signs Jones would be betting that he’s entering his prime and his best football is ahead of him. He was re-signed last offseason by the 49ers on a one-year deal and went on to have his best season, putting up more tackles (56) than he had in any previous two seasons of his career combined. He added 10 QB hits and two sacks. He’s still just 27.

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Aug 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders long snapper Andrew DePaola (48) and Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) pose during a preseason game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Raiders 19-15. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Super Bowl run would have had Joseph-Day in high demand, had he been on the field for it. He was having a great season over his first seven games, but was lost to a torn pectoral muscle and never returned. The Rams weren’t as good against the run without him, but it clearly wasn’t enough to stop them from hoisting the Lombardi when all was said and done.

That being said, Joseph-Day saw his numbers go up in each of his three NFL seasons. Last season he was on pace to outdo is already impressive 55 tackles in 2020, and still had a career-high three sacks through seven games last season. He’s still just 26 years old.

Others

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the football as he is pressured by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson #98 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Sheldon Richardson

Well-established veteran defensive tackle. The 31-year-old has been somewhat of a journeyman, having switched teams five times over the past six seasons. But in each stop prior to last season, he has been a full time starter and put up good numbers. This included two of his best seasons in 2019-20 in Cleveland before becoming a cap casualty.

Daquan Jones

After starting nearly every game for the Titans since 2015, he signed with the Panthers last season and started all 17 games at nose tackle for Raiders new defensive line coach Frank Okam. Jones doesn’t offer much in the way of pass rush, but he has been a stalwart nose tackle throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Austin Johnson

The 27-year-old started every game for the Giants last season where he put up monster tackle numbers (72) and career-highs in sacks (3.5), QB hits (7), and tackles for loss (6). His defensive coordinator last season? Raiders new DC Patrick Graham.

Eddie Goldman

A cap casualty among the Bears’ purge, Goldman is still just 28 years old. The former second round pick has been the Bears’ full time nose tackle for his entire six-year career. After opting out of the 2020 season, he has his worst season in 2021. But he will have interest based on his previous seasons as a dominant run stopper.

Bilal Nichols

Just 25 years old, Nichols is coming off his best football in 2021. The third Bears starting defensive tackle on the market, Nichols had been a full time starter the past three seasons, putting up a career-high five sacks and 13 QB hits in 2020 and a career-high 51 combined tackles last season.

