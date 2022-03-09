Top 5 free-agent fits for Raiders at offensive tackle

For the second consecutive offseason the Raiders find themselves with a need at offensive tackle. Right tackle in particular. A look at the free agent market yields some positive results in terms of players who could step into a starting role for the Raiders right away.

Morgan Moses

Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) tries to get past New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Easily the most established free agent right tackle this offseason. Moses has not missed a game since 2015, for 120 starts. The former Washington third-round pick took over as the full-time starting right tackle in his second season and never left the field for six years.

He was a surprise release last offseason when Washington opted for second-round rookie Sam Cosmi. Moses was picked up by the Jets and then started 16 games for them on a one-year deal. Now the 31-year-old should get a lot of attention in free agency by a team with a need at right tackle.

Brandon Shell

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Can you imagine having a tackle on the Raiders with Shell on the back of his jersey? That wouldn’t just be a coincidence; Hall of Famer Art Shell is his great uncle, so Silver & Black is in Brandon’s blood.

The former fifth-round pick outplayed his draft status, starting 61 games at right tackle over six NFL seasons with the Jets and Seahawks. He’s had some trouble staying on the field the past couple of seasons but had only missed three games in the two seasons prior.

Riley Reiff

Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

While Moses is the most established right tackle in this free-agent class, Reiff is the most established tackle, period. The former first-round pick spent seven of his first nine NFL seasons as the starting left tackle for the Lions and Vikings. Last season he signed with the Bengals and was moved to right tackle – a position he’d only played for one previous season.

The 33-year-old veteran instantly adds experience and leadership to a Raiders line that needs both. He is also versatile as he is able to step in at either tackle spot. Though a second consecutive season at right tackle could be beneficial to him continuing to get an even better feel for it.

Bobby Massie

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not much was expected from Massie when he was signed as an injury replacement in Denver. This is despite him having started 110 games over nine NFL seasons. But to his credit, he stepped up for the Broncos and played pretty well. He put himself back among potential starting right tackles for a team that is in need of one.

Cornelius Lucas

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) on the field against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A journeyman backup for most of his career, the former undrafted free agent out of Kansas State started just eight games for three different teams over his first five seasons.

Over the past three seasons, he’s started 23 games at both left and right tackle for the Bears and Washington. In those three seasons, he has allowed just seven QB hits combined.

The 6-8, 327-pounder is capable of winning the starting right tackle job, but if he didn’t, he has also proven to be a valuable commodity as a reserve swing tackle. The Raiders need both.

