Top 5 fastest WR 40-yard dashes 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Check out the top five fastest official 40-yard dashes from the wide receivers who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
C.J. Stroud's performance at the 2023 NFL combine is one that is getting noticed.
Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz are the Cowboys’ biggest-name players headed toward free agency. But the Cowboys have other soon-to-be free agents they would love to sign before next week. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the team is making “no progress” in negotiations with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch [more]
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
Follow along live with Yahoo Sports for the buzziest moments from this year's edition in Indianapolis.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Jack Nicklaus recently went on Nick Faldo’s new podcast – Sir Nick’s Round Table Chats – and had some thoughts about Rory’s game.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Here is the latest news about the Giants from the 2023 NFL Combine...
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Heres a look at the strongest players from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine based on bench press reps.
A late-race charge earned Austin Hill his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.