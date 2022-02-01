Top 5 Defensive Coordinator candidates for Raiders

Last season, Gus Bradley did some good things with the Raiders defense. But barring any kind of unexpected return with the new staff, Josh McDaniels will be looking to completely revamp the staff with his own guys.

McDaniels is an offensive guy, so the defensive coordinator will be a big hire. You figure McDaniels will control the offense in much the same way Gruden did, which gives the defensive coordinator a lot of autonomy. That will be attractive to some candidates out there. Perhaps more attractive than joining a staff with a defensive-minded head coach.

There are a lot of great candidates out there to choose from. Though unfortunately there are also a lot of teams currently in the market for a new DC, so the Raiders will have competition. Here are five top candidates who would be solid gets for the Raiders.

Vic Fangio

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the most respected defensive coach in the NFL. Fangio was fired as the Broncos head coach late last season. Prior to that Fangio spent 19 years (!) as an NFL defensive coordinator. And he was a linebackers coach with the Saints for nine years before that.

His last stop was the Chicago Bears in 2018 where he led a top ranked Bears defense. Prior to his time in Chicago, he spent four years with the 49ers where he had a top five ranked defense every season. He may not be head coach material, but he is a damn fine defensive coordinator and some team is going to be lucky enough to land him.

Brian Flores

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Flores deserves another shot at being a head coach in the NFL. He led the Dolphins to seven straight wins late last season and bookended the season with wins against Josh McDaniels and his former team the Patriots. But if that opportunity doesn’t happen, taking over as a defensive coordinator would be a great fallback. And what better place to do that than to join his former mates McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas?

Flores spent 15 years with the Patriots. He joined them in 2004 as a scouting assistant and worked his way up from there. He joined the coaching staff in 2008 as a special teams assistant, became a position coach in 2012 (safeties), and took over as linebackers coach in 2016. After three years on the job, he was hired as the head coach of the Dolphins. He had a 24-25 record over three seasons in Miami with a winning record each of the past two seasons.

Don “Wink” Martindale

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wink got his start as an NFL coach with the Raiders in 2004 as an inside linebackers coach. After five seasons in Oakland, Wink moved on to coach under Josh McDaniels in Denver and in 2010 was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Martindale was ousted along with McDaniels’s entire staff after the 2010 season and was hired on in Baltimore where he has been ever since. The past four seasons he’s been the Ravens’ DC. The first three years, he led a defense ranked in the top three. That rankins slipped to top 15 last season and he was fired. Tough crowd in Baltimore. But their loss could be the Raiders’ gain.

Jerod Mayo

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 29: Josh Uche #53 of the New England Patriots talks with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mayo made the head coaching interview rounds this offseason, including with the Raiders. The 35-year-old former NFL linebacker may not get a head coaching gig just yet, but a promotion might be in order. The Patriots linebackers coach could do well to join McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Joe Whitt Jr

June 1, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. looks on during organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

In Josh McDaniels’s introductory press conference, he was asked if he had a preference in terms of a defensive scheme. His answer was to simply mention that defenses play almost exclusively nickel these days, with just two linebackers, which in some ways nullifies the 4-3 v 3-4 question. In that school of thought, Witt is an ideal choice.

Witt has been a defensive backs coach in the NFL since 2009, spending nine years in that position with the Packers. Since 2018 he’s added ‘defensive passing game coordinator’ to his title, holding that position with four clubs in four seasons – the Packers, Browns, Falcons, and Cowboys. Last season the Cowboys led the league in interceptions and were 7th in the league in points allowed as well as passing touchdowns allowed.

