Top 5 candidates to replace OC Randy Fichtner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done something of a purge of their offensive coaches as they will not be bringing back offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett as well as offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. This means the Steelers will be on the hunt to find a new OC to maximize the potential of this talented group as well as possibly groom a new franchise quarterback.

Here are our top five candidates.

Steelers QB coach Matt Canada

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell

Los Angeles Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton

Kansas City Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka

Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer

