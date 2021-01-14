Top 5 candidates to replace OC Randy Fichtner
The Pittsburgh Steelers have done something of a purge of their offensive coaches as they will not be bringing back offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett as well as offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. This means the Steelers will be on the hunt to find a new OC to maximize the potential of this talented group as well as possibly groom a new franchise quarterback.
Here are our top five candidates.
Steelers QB coach Matt Canada
(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer
Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports